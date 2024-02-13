Neri: People

***

And speaking of birthdays, retired ship captain Ariston “Riz” Roxas is turning 95 years old next week. Loving wife, Justine, has invited close relatives and friends to join in the celebration at Casino Español.

***

Optometrists Dr. Michael and Dr. Michele Cotia in partnership with Dr. Vicente Avanzado and wife Grace have come up with a new venue for showcasing the art pieces of Cebuano artists. Named 888 Premiere Gallery, the art haven shares space with the Optical Adult & Child shop of the Cotias located at Medalle Bldg. in Osmeña Blvd. Opening day had Fr. Brian Brigoli blessing the premises.

***

With summer just around the corner, Marget Villarica of Destination Specialists has her hands full with inquiries about travel packages around the globe. As early as November she already presented to friends the “Travel in Style” offers of Insight Vacations. Time to take a look at these tempting recommendations.

***

“Celebration of love & life” so read the invitation to the 53rd wedding anniversary of Dave and Betty Young. Setting of the dinner affair was the picturesque Château By The Sea in Mactan. With a view of the big blue yonder and the sound of waves rushing to the shore, the ambiance was magical and oh-so-romantic!

***

Childhood friends and classmates, Elma Garcia Muangkroot (based in Bangkok) and Lorna Rodriguez Sodupe (a Las Vegas resident) reconnected when they found themselves visiting the dear old hometown at the same time. They called on other elementary school classmates and arranged a lunch reunion at the Puso restaurant of Quest Hotel. It was a happy time of catching up after all these years for Elma, Lorna, Didong Briones, Victor Romarate and Brenda Yap Reyes.