Neri: People

***

A visit to the old hometown is always a reunion time for relocated Cebuanos like Dr. Zenda Garcia Lat from Saddle River, New Jersey, who gathered childhood friends for her birthday dinner at our home in Bauhinia Drive. But of course, reminiscing and laughter were very much part of the evening’s menu.

As for Michigan-based Winkle and Juliet Lock, they spent time reconnecting with dear friends from way back during their three-week stay here. Get-togethers and out-of-town trips made their vacation most enjoyable.

Sonny and Anita Suico came all the way from Canada for an extended visit after an absence of so many years. Family time was top priority and then they made sure to renew ties with pals of long ago.

It took a while for Cherrie Duterte Gross (she lives in Germany) to come back for a visit after Covid-19 interrupted her yearly trip here with her late husband Hans. She didn’t feel like traveling without Hans but her daughters Annette and Melanie convinced her. She is a houseguest of dear friend Norma Borromeo who is making sure she links up with former St. Theresa’s College classmates and once-upon-a-time neighbors before she goes back home on April 20.

***

The Cebu ladies of the Facebook group called Living Life gathered one cloudy afternoon at the picturesque estate of Rob and Vilma Pegg called Mactan Gardens (yes, it’s in Mactan). It was an easy, breezy afternoon exchanging ideas, strolling around the lush gardens and non-stop eating for Louella Alix, Jackie Briones, Chloe Osano, Sandy Evangelista, Vilma and me. By the way, Mactan Gardens is open for private parties and all kinds of celebrations. Check out its Facebook page for more info.