Neri: People

Meanwhile, Poppet Celdran recalled his days as photojournalist of SunStar Weekend which he says paved the way for his career as producer/director/cinematographer. He came to Vietnam 16 years ago as part of the Miss Universe production team and fell in love with the place. He decided to stay and found fulfillment in his work. Today, he is involved in other ventures and is the founder and chief executive officer of Zen Tech Asia, a wellness tech startup in Ho Chi Minh City.

***

Another feather in the cap of poetess Milagros “Gingging” Dumdum is her fourth book of poems entitled “Moving with Moonrise,” a collection of 56 haibun (Japanese form of poetry which combines prose and haiku).

The book was recently launched during an afternoon gathering of writers and artists at Casino Español de Cebu. In her talk, Gingging shared that her poems are recollections of precious moments in her life.

***

The artist couple Celso and Fe (Madrid) Pepito celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a dinner affair at Montebello Villa Hotel. It was a happy group of artists and art lovers in attendance wishing the Ruby couple many more years of loving togetherness. Cheers!