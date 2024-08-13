Neri: People

***

Also recent Cebu visitors were Yolanda Fenix Bacani from Metro Manila and Marinela Velez from Cagayan de Oro. They came to bond with high school classmates 65 years after graduation from St. Theresa’s College... Oh yes, it was a happy reunion with a lot of reminiscing on those carefree student days of long ago.

Dr. Manuel Momongan was the superstar at the dinner organized by his loving wife Ann at Casino Español de Cebu on his 60th birthday. It was an intimate gathering of relatives and close friends highlighted by songs, dances and lots of prizes.

It was a get-together of those near and dear to Carlitos Agustines when he celebrated his birthday with a dinner party at the hilltop gazebo of the Agustines family at Maria Luisa Park. Among his guests were balikbayan couple Jingboy and Julie Yuvienco from New York and Tony Fernandez from California.

Aboitiz Land president/chief executive officer David Rafael and Carlo Cordero, founder and creative and lifestyle director of the Asmara Group, signed a memorandum of agreement during a mid-morning affair at the Asmara Lifestyle Center to launch an exclusive bar and restaurant at Foressa Mountain Town in Balamban. Set to open later this year, the ristorante will offer a fusion of local and Italian cuisine, well-crafted cocktails and a curated selection of wines.

As the dedicated chairman of the sports committee of the City Sports Club Cebu, Regan Rex King is well-loved by the club’s sports enthusiasts. He was awarded a plaque of appreciation by the Zumba ladies of the club during the annual stockholders meeting.

Our good friend hotelier Roel Constantino is back in Cebu, this time as general manager of the five-star Fili Hotel at Nustar. Hope to see him soon because I missed the chance when I was out of town during the opening of the Quintessentially Thai Food Festival at Fili Cafe.