Neri: People

Consul General Zhang Zhen was the lady of the hour during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Venue was the Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. In her speech Consul Zhen said that “China adheres to the policy of developing friendship and partnership with neighbors, and acts on the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.” Among the special guests was Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia, who gave a message of friendship and cooperation to advance China-Philippine relations.
Congratulations to architect Jose Mari Cañizares for having been honored with the Balik Tanaw Award of the College of Fellows of the United Architects of the Philippines. The honor celebrates his years of dedicated practice and remarkable contributions in the field of architecture. The awarding ceremony was held at the National Museum of Fine Arts.
More power to the singing doctor, Warfe Engracia, who is also a poet, book author and ultrasound specialist. He was recognized as one of the awardees at the 25th awarding ceremony of the Ten Outstanding Cebuano Awards organized by Tingog Sa Lungsod in cooperation with the Cebu Breakfast Club and the Cebu Association of Media Practitioners. Doc Warfe who was cited for his contributions in the field of Arts & Culture, was the keynote speaker during the formal affair at the Sacred Heart Center.
The new general manager of Belmont Hotel at Mactan Newtown is Yvonne D. Villacorte, an accomplished lady who has had more than 20 years experience in the tourism/hospitality industry. She comes well prepared for the job having had various stints in different hotels here and abroad.
From their lovely home in Las Vegas, balikbayan couple Sonny and Grace (Roa) Gonzalez is in the dear old homeland for an extended stay. They have spent most of their time in Metro Manila where they have a condo home. However, Grace is coming to Cebu to visit relatives and old schoolmates from St. Theresa’s College.
“Joy of giving” is how Joy Uy calls her ongoing outreach project to help the disadvantaged sector in the community. She started out with a feeding program for the homeless and has now included distributing art kits to children in Daycare centers. She is grateful for any help and accepts donations in cash and in kind. Send her a message on Facebook.