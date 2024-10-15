Neri: People

*

The new general manager of Belmont Hotel at Mactan Newtown is Yvonne D. Villacorte, an accomplished lady who has had more than 20 years experience in the tourism/hospitality industry. She comes well prepared for the job having had various stints in different hotels here and abroad.

From their lovely home in Las Vegas, balikbayan couple Sonny and Grace (Roa) Gonzalez is in the dear old homeland for an extended stay. They have spent most of their time in Metro Manila where they have a condo home. However, Grace is coming to Cebu to visit relatives and old schoolmates from St. Theresa’s College.

“Joy of giving” is how Joy Uy calls her ongoing outreach project to help the disadvantaged sector in the community. She started out with a feeding program for the homeless and has now included distributing art kits to children in Daycare centers. She is grateful for any help and accepts donations in cash and in kind. Send her a message on Facebook.