Neri: Pio and Trisha’s wedding

Well-planned and masterfully executed, typical of the way lawyers’ do their work…. This is an apt description of the wedding of Atty. Julius Pierre “Pio” Neri and Atty. Trisha Mae Guzman at the Sacred Heart Church last March 8, 2026. He is the son of Julius Jr. “Jayjay” and Marylou (Labrador) Neri while she is the daughter of Ramon and the late Virginia (Borromeo) Guzman. The wedding reception was held at Radisson Blu starting with cocktails at the lobby and then on to a delectable dinner buffet at the Sta. Maria Ballroom.
Pio and Trisha decided on a Filipiniana theme for their wedding. She was in a delicately embroidered floral lace terno by Vania Romoff while he was in a fully embroidered barong Filipino by Philip Rodriguez. As for the reception venue it was beautifully “Filipinized” under the expert hands of event stylist Jun Villanel.
An eyecatching sight welcomed the guests at the foyer of the ballroom. It was a fully-stocked “Pio and Trisha’s Sari-Sari Store” where guests flocked to have their photos taken because it was such an innovative setting. What’s more they could take home whatever they wanted from the little store. Inside the ballroom, the backdrop was a sea of greens brightened up by a modern interpretation of the legendary Bahay Kubo. A mix of native materials (wood, capiz, rattan, etc.) as highlights, along with tropical plants, enhanced the Filipino feel in the air. Instead of flowers, the table centerpieces were beautifully arranged vegetables (an idea of Trisha inspired by the lyrics of the song Bahay Kubo). So unique!
The dinner reception began with the entrance and introduction of the wedding entourage. Very much part of the program were the heartwarming messages from those near and dear. All ears were on best man Mikkel Neri (a multi-awarded debater) when he gave an exhilarating account of life with brother Pio. The couple’s best friends Nicolas Villacin, Nina Olalo and Zach Go recounted how the couple’s love story began. On the other hand the groom’s Mom Lotlot gave a touching message while the bride’s sister Sheryl Dauz spoke on behalf of their family.
It was way after midnight when the merrymaking came to a close. The newlyweds looked ecstatic as they basked in the love and warmth of family and friends. And so began the first chapter of their journey as a couple where love, family and tradition shall always be on top of the list.