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Neri: Pio and Trisha’s wedding

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LAWYER COUPLE. Atty. Julius Pierre “Pio” and Atty. Trisha Mae (Guzman) Neri.
LAWYER COUPLE. Atty. Julius Pierre “Pio” and Atty. Trisha Mae (Guzman) Neri.
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Well-planned and masterfully executed, typical of the way lawyers’ do their work…. This is an apt description of the wedding of Atty. Julius Pierre “Pio” Neri and Atty. Trisha Mae Guzman at the Sacred Heart Church last March 8, 2026. He is the son of Julius Jr. “Jayjay” and Marylou (Labrador) Neri while she is the daughter of Ramon and the late Virginia (Borromeo) Guzman. The wedding reception was held at Radisson Blu starting with cocktails at the lobby and then on to a delectable dinner buffet at the Sta. Maria Ballroom.

THE BRIDE’S FAMILY. From left: Pete Polo, Olivia Dauz, Geraldyn Guzman Polo, Emilia Dauz, bride’s Dad Ramon Guzman, the newlyweds, Andre Pilapil, Lucas Dauz, Sheryl Guzman Dauz and Rey Dauz.
THE BRIDE’S FAMILY. From left: Pete Polo, Olivia Dauz, Geraldyn Guzman Polo, Emilia Dauz, bride’s Dad Ramon Guzman, the newlyweds, Andre Pilapil, Lucas Dauz, Sheryl Guzman Dauz and Rey Dauz.
THE GROOM’S FAMILY. From left: Sisters Ines and Isabel, Mom Marylou, Trisha and Pio, Dad Jayjay, sister Tiffany and husband Junie Lerma, brother Mikkel and wife Vicky.
THE GROOM’S FAMILY. From left: Sisters Ines and Isabel, Mom Marylou, Trisha and Pio, Dad Jayjay, sister Tiffany and husband Junie Lerma, brother Mikkel and wife Vicky.

Pio and Trisha decided on a Filipiniana theme for their wedding. She was in a delicately embroidered floral lace terno by Vania Romoff while he was in a fully embroidered barong Filipino by Philip Rodriguez. As for the reception venue it was beautifully “Filipinized” under the expert hands of event stylist Jun Villanel.

An eyecatching sight welcomed the guests at the foyer of the ballroom. It was a fully-stocked “Pio and Trisha’s Sari-Sari Store” where guests flocked to have their photos taken because it was such an innovative setting. What’s more they could take home whatever they wanted from the little store. Inside the ballroom, the backdrop was a sea of greens brightened up by a modern interpretation of the legendary Bahay Kubo. A mix of native materials (wood, capiz, rattan, etc.) as highlights, along with tropical plants, enhanced the Filipino feel in the air. Instead of flowers, the table centerpieces were beautifully arranged vegetables (an idea of Trisha inspired by the lyrics of the song Bahay Kubo). So unique!

THE PRINCIPAL SPONSORS. Front row from left, Christina Villacin, Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Jinky Labrador-Hess, Jetryll Guibelondo, Bona Canga, Jenny Dy, Oscar Suarez, Atty. Raymond Garcia, Peter Po II, Marko Sarmiento, Ariel Medina and Dr. Stanley Villacin. Back row from left, Joanna Medina, Jaja Chiongbian-Rama, Kate Garcia, Kathryn Echevarria, Marivic Schaefer, Dr. Ciel Amistad, John Borromeo, Atty. Jovi Neri, Mayor Aljew Frasco, Ceasar Azanza, Anthony Ong Oh and Bayani Garcia.
THE PRINCIPAL SPONSORS. Front row from left, Christina Villacin, Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Jinky Labrador-Hess, Jetryll Guibelondo, Bona Canga, Jenny Dy, Oscar Suarez, Atty. Raymond Garcia, Peter Po II, Marko Sarmiento, Ariel Medina and Dr. Stanley Villacin. Back row from left, Joanna Medina, Jaja Chiongbian-Rama, Kate Garcia, Kathryn Echevarria, Marivic Schaefer, Dr. Ciel Amistad, John Borromeo, Atty. Jovi Neri, Mayor Aljew Frasco, Ceasar Azanza, Anthony Ong Oh and Bayani Garcia.
SECONDARY SPONSORS. From left Nikhole Manuel, Valerie Ypil-Go, Sabrina Sy-Villacin, newlywed couple Trisha and Pio Neri, Junie Lerma Bo Labra and Tyler Po.
SECONDARY SPONSORS. From left Nikhole Manuel, Valerie Ypil-Go, Sabrina Sy-Villacin, newlywed couple Trisha and Pio Neri, Junie Lerma Bo Labra and Tyler Po.
THE MALE ENTOURAGE. From left, Christian Umemura, Matthew Ledesma, Andre Pilapil, Bradlee Uy, Nicholas Villacin, Mikkel Neri, groom Pio, Zach Go, Ralph Metrillo, Jaymes Shrimski, Albert Cahulogan and Enrico Yap.
THE MALE ENTOURAGE. From left, Christian Umemura, Matthew Ledesma, Andre Pilapil, Bradlee Uy, Nicholas Villacin, Mikkel Neri, groom Pio, Zach Go, Ralph Metrillo, Jaymes Shrimski, Albert Cahulogan and Enrico Yap.

The dinner reception began with the entrance and introduction of the wedding entourage. Very much part of the program were the heartwarming messages from those near and dear. All ears were on best man Mikkel Neri (a multi-awarded debater) when he gave an exhilarating account of life with brother Pio. The couple’s best friends Nicolas Villacin, Nina Olalo and Zach Go recounted how the couple’s love story began. On the other hand the groom’s Mom Lotlot gave a touching message while the bride’s sister Sheryl Dauz spoke on behalf of their family.

THE BRIDAL ENTOURAGE. From left, Joan Montesclaros, Sheryl Dauz, Olivia Dauz, Danielle Tan-Go, Ines Neri, Tiffany Lerma, Johanna Ybañez, bride Trisha, Geraldyn Polo, Isa Neri, Nina Olalo, Hanavale See, Sam Santamaria, Nina Zubiri and Jecel Jaca-Que.
THE BRIDAL ENTOURAGE. From left, Joan Montesclaros, Sheryl Dauz, Olivia Dauz, Danielle Tan-Go, Ines Neri, Tiffany Lerma, Johanna Ybañez, bride Trisha, Geraldyn Polo, Isa Neri, Nina Olalo, Hanavale See, Sam Santamaria, Nina Zubiri and Jecel Jaca-Que.
AUNTS AND UNCLES. The groom’s paternal relatives, from the top photo, Dr. Emmanuel and Dr. Zenda Lat, Elma Muangkroot, grandparents Nelia and Julius Neri, Doreen and Dale Garcia. The bottom photo shows the maternal relatives, who came all the way from California, Ayaka Umemura, Marivic Schaefer, Grandma Rebecca Labrador, Mary Jane Hess and Christian Umemura.
AUNTS AND UNCLES. The groom’s paternal relatives, from the top photo, Dr. Emmanuel and Dr. Zenda Lat, Elma Muangkroot, grandparents Nelia and Julius Neri, Doreen and Dale Garcia. The bottom photo shows the maternal relatives, who came all the way from California, Ayaka Umemura, Marivic Schaefer, Grandma Rebecca Labrador, Mary Jane Hess and Christian Umemura.
THE NERI FAMILY. At “Pio and Trisha’s Sari-Sari Store,” Pio’s parents Jayjay and Lotlot Neri and grandparents lawyer Julius and Nelia Neri (foreground). Inside the store are Pio’s uncles - lawyer Joven Neri and wife Crystal and Justin Neri and wife Candice.
THE NERI FAMILY. At “Pio and Trisha’s Sari-Sari Store,” Pio’s parents Jayjay and Lotlot Neri and grandparents lawyer Julius and Nelia Neri (foreground). Inside the store are Pio’s uncles - lawyer Joven Neri and wife Crystal and Justin Neri and wife Candice.
FILIPINIANA DECOR.
FILIPINIANA DECOR.

It was way after midnight when the merrymaking came to a close. The newlyweds looked ecstatic as they basked in the love and warmth of family and friends. And so began the first chapter of their journey as a couple where love, family and tradition shall always be on top of the list.

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