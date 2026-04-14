Neri: Pio and Trisha’s wedding

Pio and Trisha decided on a Filipiniana theme for their wedding. She was in a delicately embroidered floral lace terno by Vania Romoff while he was in a fully embroidered barong Filipino by Philip Rodriguez. As for the reception venue it was beautifully “Filipinized” under the expert hands of event stylist Jun Villanel.

An eyecatching sight welcomed the guests at the foyer of the ballroom. It was a fully-stocked “Pio and Trisha’s Sari-Sari Store” where guests flocked to have their photos taken because it was such an innovative setting. What’s more they could take home whatever they wanted from the little store. Inside the ballroom, the backdrop was a sea of greens brightened up by a modern interpretation of the legendary Bahay Kubo. A mix of native materials (wood, capiz, rattan, etc.) as highlights, along with tropical plants, enhanced the Filipino feel in the air. Instead of flowers, the table centerpieces were beautifully arranged vegetables (an idea of Trisha inspired by the lyrics of the song Bahay Kubo). So unique!