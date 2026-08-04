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Neri: Plantation Bay’s Pearl anniversary

Plantation Bay’s Pearl anniversary
FIRE IN THE SKY.
Published on

There were no stars on the night that Plantation Bay celebrated its 30th anniversary at Galapagos Beach, but pearly white lights glowed and illuminated the entire beachfront. It was an evening of joyous celebration marked by heartfelt gratitude, fond reminiscences and a gentle touch of nostalgia.

‘MAGAZINE COVER’ PHOTO BOOTH. It was the main attraction at the party. PB CEO Manny Gonzalez (4th from left) with Congressman Junard Chan, Congresswoman Daphne Lagon, former Gov. Gwen Garcia and Hannibal Boiser.
‘MAGAZINE COVER’ PHOTO BOOTH. It was the main attraction at the party. PB CEO Manny Gonzalez (4th from left) with Congressman Junard Chan, Congresswoman Daphne Lagon, former Gov. Gwen Garcia and Hannibal Boiser.
ENTERTAINMENT NUMBERS performed by the resort staff.
ENTERTAINMENT NUMBERS performed by the resort staff.
HAPPY FACES. From left, F&B manager Jules Laurence Angeles, PB CEO Manny Gonzales, Jelly Reyes and past GM Brian Noel. Right photo shows from left, retired GM Efren Belarmino (the longest-serving GM of PB), Faye Gallares, Aiza de la Cruz, Adie Gallares and HR manager Colleen Barcelona.
HAPPY FACES. From left, F&B manager Jules Laurence Angeles, PB CEO Manny Gonzales, Jelly Reyes and past GM Brian Noel. Right photo shows from left, retired GM Efren Belarmino (the longest-serving GM of PB), Faye Gallares, Aiza de la Cruz, Adie Gallares and HR manager Colleen Barcelona.
THE SALES TEAM. From left, Dayle Arcega, Vine Verana, Sandra Le, Mai Cabo, Cherry Allego, Maddie Muñasque, Charie Borres and Hannah Acasio.
THE SALES TEAM. From left, Dayle Arcega, Vine Verana, Sandra Le, Mai Cabo, Cherry Allego, Maddie Muñasque, Charie Borres and Hannah Acasio.

On the front line was Manny Gonzalez, the visionary behind the world-class sanctuary, who steered it to become the much-acclaimed beach resort that it is today. Plantation Bay speaks of bringing guests to “another world, another time,” where “every stay becomes a story and every story becomes a memory.” Known for its gracious hospitality and excellent service, the resort believes in “selling experiences and creating happy memories!” Its village-like setting centers around a sprawling man-made lagoon with a charm all its own. Definitely one of a kind!

White was the color of the night, making the place look dreamy and magical. Champagne flutes awaited guests at the entrance, and delectable selections of canapés were passed around. Pasta choices and tender, juicy steak served with mashed potatoes were part of the menu.

The Pearl Anniversary program began with a brief video clip on the beginnings of Plantation Bay and how it has evolved through the years. Heartwarming video messages from former staff members, now pursuing successful careers abroad, came next. They expressed gratitude to Plantation Bay for the training, guidance and experiences that helped shape their professional journeys.

A dazzling display of colors unfolded when the resort staff presented a “musical journey around the world” through song and dance. Oh yes, they performed like professional entertainers. When the stage lights dimmed, it was time to look up at the sky. Still no stars, but a burst of lights appeared in a symphony of colors. Fire in the sky and falling stars — a magnificent fireworks display for a spectacular finale!

SunStar Publishing Inc.
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