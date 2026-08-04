Neri: Plantation Bay’s Pearl anniversary

On the front line was Manny Gonzalez, the visionary behind the world-class sanctuary, who steered it to become the much-acclaimed beach resort that it is today. Plantation Bay speaks of bringing guests to “another world, another time,” where “every stay becomes a story and every story becomes a memory.” Known for its gracious hospitality and excellent service, the resort believes in “selling experiences and creating happy memories!” Its village-like setting centers around a sprawling man-made lagoon with a charm all its own. Definitely one of a kind!

White was the color of the night, making the place look dreamy and magical. Champagne flutes awaited guests at the entrance, and delectable selections of canapés were passed around. Pasta choices and tender, juicy steak served with mashed potatoes were part of the menu.

The Pearl Anniversary program began with a brief video clip on the beginnings of Plantation Bay and how it has evolved through the years. Heartwarming video messages from former staff members, now pursuing successful careers abroad, came next. They expressed gratitude to Plantation Bay for the training, guidance and experiences that helped shape their professional journeys.

A dazzling display of colors unfolded when the resort staff presented a “musical journey around the world” through song and dance. Oh yes, they performed like professional entertainers. When the stage lights dimmed, it was time to look up at the sky. Still no stars, but a burst of lights appeared in a symphony of colors. Fire in the sky and falling stars — a magnificent fireworks display for a spectacular finale!