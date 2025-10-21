Cebu

Neri: PROC's 76th anniversary

PROC CELEBRATION. Consul General Zhang Zhen of the People’s Republic of China (middle) with Slovak Republic Honorary Consul and Mrs. Antonio Chiu (left) and Honorary German Consul and Mrs. Jochen Bitzer.
Published on

The air was festive at the NUSTAR Grand Ballroom during the 76th anniversary celebration of the People’s Republic of China. On centerstage was PROC Consul General Zhang Zhen who warmly welcomed the attendees composed of government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders and representatives of Cebu’s Chinese community.

CHINA FLAG. Consul General Zhang Zhen and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and members of the Chinese community pose with the China flag.
At the ballroom lobby were artisans who came all the way from China to demonstrate mastery of their craft. One young lady showed off her dexterity in creating paper cutworks with intricate designs. Amazing how fast she could do it with so much ease. In the next table was a pen-and-ink artist who sketched copies of varied art prints. Very interesting!

CHINESE ARTWORKS. At the ballroom entrance, Consul General Zhang Zhen and Mrs. Elizabeth Go with the paper cut work artist and her work.
THE BENEDICTO FAMILY. The Honorary Consul of Romania and Mrs. Grand Benedicto, and retired Consul General of Romania and Mrs. Enrique Benedicto with Consul Zhang Zhen.
Consul General Zhang Zhen opened the evening’s program with an enlightening talk on China and how it has transformed in the past 76 years, becoming a global leader in manufacturing, innovation, renewable energy and international development. She spoke of strengthening bilateral relations and how Cebu, as a major hub in the country, plays a key role in promoting economic and cultural ties. She also mentioned that this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines.

SPECIAL GUESTS. Businessman Edmun Liu, Johnson Ng, chairman of the 76th National Day committee, businessman Justin Uy, Spanish Honorary Consul Anton Perdices, Norway Honorary Consul Candice Gotianuy and Japanese Deputy Consul General Toshio Yadomi.
The accomplished Consul General articulated, “The true strength of any bilateral relationship lies in its people-to-people connections, the historical ties, shared interests, and common aspirations that bind us together.”

