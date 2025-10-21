Neri: PROC’s 76th anniversary

The air was festive at the NUSTAR Grand Ballroom during the 76th anniversary celebration of the People’s Republic of China. On centerstage was PROC Consul General Zhang Zhen who warmly welcomed the attendees composed of government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders and representatives of Cebu’s Chinese community.
At the ballroom lobby were artisans who came all the way from China to demonstrate mastery of their craft. One young lady showed off her dexterity in creating paper cutworks with intricate designs. Amazing how fast she could do it with so much ease. In the next table was a pen-and-ink artist who sketched copies of varied art prints. Very interesting!
Consul General Zhang Zhen opened the evening’s program with an enlightening talk on China and how it has transformed in the past 76 years, becoming a global leader in manufacturing, innovation, renewable energy and international development. She spoke of strengthening bilateral relations and how Cebu, as a major hub in the country, plays a key role in promoting economic and cultural ties. She also mentioned that this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines.
The accomplished Consul General articulated, “The true strength of any bilateral relationship lies in its people-to-people connections, the historical ties, shared interests, and common aspirations that bind us together.”