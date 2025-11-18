Neri: Red-letter occasions

Man of the hour was the personable Savoy Mactan GM Josef Chiongbian. He warmly welcomed the guests and thanked his team for their dedicated service. He also expressed concern for the casualties of the recent natural disasters and spoke of his team’s joint efforts to extend help.

From Manila came Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Marketing Director Cleofe Albiso, who talked about the Savoy brand and its distinct Filipino hospitality; Group General Manager Arturo Boncato Jr., who is well-known in the tourism industry; and Savoy Hotel Manila GM Ferdinand Navarro, who was once based in Cebu. Also around were Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Cluster General Manager–Visayas Avinash Menon and Area General Manager of Boracay Newcoast Maia Israel.

The anniversary celebration of Savoy Hotel Mactan underscored its six years of heartfelt service and unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction. The hotel looks forward to a future filled with more milestones, meaningful connections, and unforgettable stays in the years to come.

***

There was no fanfare for the Christmas tree lighting of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. This year’s Christmas theme, “Wings of Hope,” is dedicated to the victims of the typhoon and the communities that were badly affected. As GM Al Banting puts it, “This year our tree is more than just a magnificent holiday decoration; it is a declaration of solidarity… We stand with everyone, offering not just hope but tangible support as we go through this journey of rebirth.”

The towering Christmas tree, exquisitely decorated with angels, pristine balls, and glittering accents, is a symbol of community resilience and faith — a reminder that after the storm, there is something to look forward to and to hope for.

The hotel has announced that “the Wings of Hope campaign is tied to a dedicated fundraising initiative throughout the Christmas season.” The donation drive will be channeled directly to local organizations focused on relief efforts. A donation box near the Wings of Hope Christmas Tree awaits generous souls who want “to share in the spirit of hope and compassion that defines the holiday season.”