Neri: Red-letter occasions

For the past six years, Savoy Hotel Mactan has become a trusted name in the hospitality industry. It has grown into a haven for travelers looking for comfort, genuine hospitality, and value for money. A big 6th-anniversary celebration was in the works, but with the devastation in Cebu brought about by the earthquake and the typhoon, management decided on a scaled-down celebration. It was a lunch affair preceded by a Holy Mass at the nearby Mactan Newtown Glass House, prettily perched on a mound by the sea.
Dubbed “6 Hands for 6 Years,” the well-curated meal was a creation of three chefs — Chef Coke Semblante of Savoy Mactan, Chef Christian Carpio of Savoy Manila, and Chef Vincent Cabahug of Savoy Boracay. They joined hands to come up with a delectable and innovative menu that featured three variations each of Appetizers, Main Courses (Chef’s Special), and Desserts, plus Salads, Soups, and a Sugba Trio. And what’s more, they also shared particulars about the dishes they meticulously prepared. Everything was yummy!
Man of the hour was the personable Savoy Mactan GM Josef Chiongbian. He warmly welcomed the guests and thanked his team for their dedicated service. He also expressed concern for the casualties of the recent natural disasters and spoke of his team’s joint efforts to extend help.
From Manila came Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Marketing Director Cleofe Albiso, who talked about the Savoy brand and its distinct Filipino hospitality; Group General Manager Arturo Boncato Jr., who is well-known in the tourism industry; and Savoy Hotel Manila GM Ferdinand Navarro, who was once based in Cebu. Also around were Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Cluster General Manager–Visayas Avinash Menon and Area General Manager of Boracay Newcoast Maia Israel.
The anniversary celebration of Savoy Hotel Mactan underscored its six years of heartfelt service and unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction. The hotel looks forward to a future filled with more milestones, meaningful connections, and unforgettable stays in the years to come.
***
There was no fanfare for the Christmas tree lighting of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. This year’s Christmas theme, “Wings of Hope,” is dedicated to the victims of the typhoon and the communities that were badly affected. As GM Al Banting puts it, “This year our tree is more than just a magnificent holiday decoration; it is a declaration of solidarity… We stand with everyone, offering not just hope but tangible support as we go through this journey of rebirth.”
The towering Christmas tree, exquisitely decorated with angels, pristine balls, and glittering accents, is a symbol of community resilience and faith — a reminder that after the storm, there is something to look forward to and to hope for.
The hotel has announced that “the Wings of Hope campaign is tied to a dedicated fundraising initiative throughout the Christmas season.” The donation drive will be channeled directly to local organizations focused on relief efforts. A donation box near the Wings of Hope Christmas Tree awaits generous souls who want “to share in the spirit of hope and compassion that defines the holiday season.”