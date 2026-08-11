Neri: Red-letter occasions

This year’s celebration was held at the Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Plaza, with Ambassador of Belgium to the Philippines, Ambassador Vladislava Iordanova, and her husband, Mr. Jonas Decloedt, in attendance. They were in the reception line with Consul and Mrs. Enrison Benedicto.

The evening’s program began with the national anthems of the Philippines and Belgium. In her talk, Ambassador Iordanova shared that Cebu is considered one of the most dynamic partners of Belgium in both the private and public sectors. She also disclosed that next year, the embassy plans an activity dubbed “Belgian Days in the Visayas in 2027” to look into possible tie-ups in trade and investments, as well as research and innovation.

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It was a memorable 90th birthday for Editha Monreal, fondly called “Dai Edi” by those near and dear to her. She is the beloved eldest sibling whom everyone in the family looks up to and who is always ready with a helping hand. She lives in Dumanjug and, on her birthday, her sister Elvira Lim told her that she was bringing her to the city for a treat. Little did she know that there was a party at the Sinamay Ballroom of Seda Central Bloc in her honor.

Elvie organized the dinner affair, which brought together relatives and close friends. Their brother Al and his sons came all the way from Manila; sister Dr. Leticia Pasigna, with her son and daughter, crossed over from Guihulngan in Negros; Lanao-based Elvie, whose husband Allan Lim is Lanao del Norte vice governor, and their children, who are based in Manila, made the trip here to be with Dai Edi on that very special day. Heartwarming tributes from them made her teary-eyed. She is so loved! At 90, she couldn’t ask for more!

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When Annie Mabalatan turned all of 80, she marked the milestone with a glittering “Denim and Diamonds” birthday bash. The venue was the Salon de España ballroom of Casino Español, where her friends from the different clubs and organizations she’s involved in gathered. It was a delight to see women of a “certain age” in denims and all a-glitter, dancing the night away. The dance floor opened with Annie and her Zumba group giving an exhibition.

Instead of gifts, Annie requested donations to the Maomaowan Parish Church in the Busay area for its renovation. Father John Zalduco attended the party and expressed his gratitude to the guests. The Mabalatan siblings and their families were all there for their Mom’s red-letter day — James and wife Annabel from New York; Mitzi and Iñaki Ros, with sons Mikel and Matthew, from North Carolina; Teddy and wife Gera; and Ann and Edge Cailipan.