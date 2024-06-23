Neri: Retail therapy

Thrifting is not the only trending sub-culture in the vast world of retail. Big retail brands have taken it upon themselves to contribute to “closing the loop” in their own ways -- without sacrificing the nature of their business, of course. Another interesting campaign is putting “recycling boxes” in stores where customers can drop off old, unwanted garments and get a discount coupon in return. I had only thought this was done for clothes and fast-fashion, but had never imagined that kind of deal being offered for timepieces.

Trailblazing “closing the loop” in its own sphere, The Watch Store just launched its Trade-In Promo in Cebu. The promo offers an easy watch upgrade in just three steps — trade, receive and purchase. All one has to do is bring in an old watch listed under the store’s accepted brands, get the discount voucher and then purchase a brand new watch from the store. With this, old and new watch savants can get their hands on timepieces that can revamp their look for a much better deal.

If you are interested, the promo will be available at Tempus, Ayala Center Cebu, from June 27 to July 1, 2024.