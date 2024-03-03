Neri: Romayne’s ‘Twenty-Fine’ birthday bash

Romayne’s “Twenty-Fine” celebration was a little bit sweet with a dash of sassy, as the guests were urged to come in their best “Thank You, Next” (by Ariana Grande) inspired outfits. And, if all else failed, to at least attend dressed in pink, lilac or something sparkly.

True to her “life of the party” personality, she went so far as to go the extra mile by preparing personalized games and prizes for her guests. The night went on with fits of laughter and mouthfuls of delicious food — each moment representing and celebrating the ray of human sunshine that is Romayne.

When I asked her about the theme, she said that it was inspired by Ariana Grande’s “Thank You, Next” and “7 Rings” songs and added that the friends she invited have witnessed a lot of her personal and dating life — even the messy parts.

“Now that I’ve come to a point in my life where I feel more settled, more stable and secure with myself, and more sure with what I want, I feel like it’s only fitting to commemorate it,” said the celebrant as she emphasized certain lyrics of the two songs that resonated with her. The songs are powerful girl anthems that emphasize independence and being able to achieve your goals. So, as her friend, I am in awe and overjoyed with how she views life in such a rosy color. Maybe that’s something we could all stand to learn from her.

It was a meaningful event that served as a reminder not to take life so seriously all the time and that, sometimes, we just have to kick off our shoes and celebrate! Happy Birthday, Memzy!