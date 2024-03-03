Neri: Romayne’s ‘Twenty-Fine’ birthday bash

What I have noticed about my generation lately is the rarity upon which people throw a full-out bash for their birthdays. Even rarer is the occurrence of games and any such activities that incite moments of playful competitiveness.
Remember the days of children’s parties with the pabitins and piñatas, “Simon Says,” “Bring Me” and musical chairs? Yeah, those days are long gone for us millennials. They are but cherished slivers of memories from simpler and sweeter days passed.
This is why it was such a welcome delight to attend the birthday bash of an old office bestie of mine, Romayne Rivera. The excitement of attending an actual party with games and prizes came rushing back — like the ghost of a happy childhood coming back to haunt me while I gladly obliged. Before we go on with this, you need to understand the kind of person she is — kind and witty with a playful personality that does not fail to brighten up the room around her.
Initially, she had meant for the occasion to be celebrated as a quaint dinner with five of her closest friends. But in Romayne fashion, eventually, five people became 10, then 10 became 20. Thus came her decision to simply throw a party and rent out a whole restaurant — Calm Street in Bonifacio District —to celebrate the last of her 20s with her “most beloved and favorite best friends.”
Romayne’s “Twenty-Fine” celebration was a little bit sweet with a dash of sassy, as the guests were urged to come in their best “Thank You, Next” (by Ariana Grande) inspired outfits. And, if all else failed, to at least attend dressed in pink, lilac or something sparkly.
True to her “life of the party” personality, she went so far as to go the extra mile by preparing personalized games and prizes for her guests. The night went on with fits of laughter and mouthfuls of delicious food — each moment representing and celebrating the ray of human sunshine that is Romayne.
When I asked her about the theme, she said that it was inspired by Ariana Grande’s “Thank You, Next” and “7 Rings” songs and added that the friends she invited have witnessed a lot of her personal and dating life — even the messy parts.
“Now that I’ve come to a point in my life where I feel more settled, more stable and secure with myself, and more sure with what I want, I feel like it’s only fitting to commemorate it,” said the celebrant as she emphasized certain lyrics of the two songs that resonated with her. The songs are powerful girl anthems that emphasize independence and being able to achieve your goals. So, as her friend, I am in awe and overjoyed with how she views life in such a rosy color. Maybe that’s something we could all stand to learn from her.
It was a meaningful event that served as a reminder not to take life so seriously all the time and that, sometimes, we just have to kick off our shoes and celebrate! Happy Birthday, Memzy!