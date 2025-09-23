Neri: September milestones

The long-awaited re-opening of Cebu Coliseum finally took place on the first Saturday of September. Now under the stewardship of lawyer/entrepreneur/educator Augusto W. Go, the facility has been fully renovated and refurbished as a fitting Cebu historic landmark. He shared that his primary purpose in upgrading the place is to bring to reality his vision of an accessible, affordable and comfortable venue for sports, cultural, musical and other events. With everything in place (thanks to architect Maxwell Espina and contractor Danny Tan), the civic-minded Atty. Gus Go has attained his objective.
The new Cebu Coliseum is fully airconditioned and seats from 5,000 to 7,000 depending on the event. Among its features are the Canadian maple wood flooring and upgraded rings for the basketball court as well as a four-sided scoreboard and LED Jumbotron.
Present at the blessing and inauguration were representatives from Department of Education, Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. officials, mentors and students of the Go-owned University of Cebu and special guests.
***
September is a red-letter month for Golden Prince Hotel & Suites because it is anniversary month. This year marks its 19th year and hotel “specials” are a-plenty till the end of the month. LeMon restaurant and the Kabilin Heritage Lounge offer buy-one-take-one buffet lunch and merienda promos, respectively. Meanwhile the QCafe gift certificate is 50 percent off. And then the rooms are 60 percent off the published room rates, exclusively available on its website.
Golden Prince Hotel & Suites with dynamic Benny Que at the helm along with nephew Aaron Que and their dedicated team is making its mark in the hospitality industry.