Neri: September milestones

The new Cebu Coliseum is fully airconditioned and seats from 5,000 to 7,000 depending on the event. Among its features are the Canadian maple wood flooring and upgraded rings for the basketball court as well as a four-sided scoreboard and LED Jumbotron.

Present at the blessing and inauguration were representatives from Department of Education, Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. officials, mentors and students of the Go-owned University of Cebu and special guests.

