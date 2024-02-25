Neri: Seussical: Oh, the places you’ll go!

Reading any of Dr. Seuss’ works feels just like hearing a song does. It’s a “visual kind of song” that seems so familiar (like you have heard it before) and takes you on a sort of musical journey that you somehow go through with your eyes — if that description makes any sense.

You can imagine the delight I felt when I heard along the grapevine that 2TinCans Philippines was doing “Seussical” as the major production celebrating their 10th anniversary. Featuring performers from 2TinCans Theatre Company and the musical theatre students from 2TinCans Theatre Lab, the show’s life force is backed by a variety of talents — “from the tallest of the tall to the smallest of the small.”