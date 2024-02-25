Neri: Seussical: Oh, the places you’ll go!

Time and again I find myself fixated on certain lines from Dr. Seuss books. Be it “Cat in the Hat,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” or “Green Eggs and Ham” — the sing-song rhymes, whimsical characters and colorful worlds he presents in his poetry never fail to fill the heart with a warm sense of nostalgia and wonder.
Reading any of Dr. Seuss’ works feels just like hearing a song does. It’s a “visual kind of song” that seems so familiar (like you have heard it before) and takes you on a sort of musical journey that you somehow go through with your eyes — if that description makes any sense.
You can imagine the delight I felt when I heard along the grapevine that 2TinCans Philippines was doing “Seussical” as the major production celebrating their 10th anniversary. Featuring performers from 2TinCans Theatre Company and the musical theatre students from 2TinCans Theatre Lab, the show’s life force is backed by a variety of talents — “from the tallest of the tall to the smallest of the small.”
Under the producing artistic direction of Sarah Mae Eclona-Henderson, with movement and dance direction done by Vincent Paul Diez Gaton, and vocal direction by Apple Abarquez, the production came to life as vibrant as Dr. Seuss’ wondrously whimsical universe is. “Seussical” was staged on Feb. 24 and 25, 2024.
This 10th-year celebration marks a decade of entertainment, education, and empowerment delivered by 2TinCans Philippines. It is one of the highlight productions of the musical theatre scene for the first quarter of 2024, and the best part is that it was an experience for audience members of all ages to enjoy.
On top of that, who doesn’t love Dr. Seuss? His works are classic, and watching his comical characters in a musical—oh, the places you’ll go! Here’s to hoping for a rerun for those who didn’t get to catch “Seussical.”
With that, I’ll leave you with some of my favorite words by Dr. Seuss: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
