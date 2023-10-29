Neri: Sheraton turns 1

A year can pass as quickly as the blink of an eye, or it can crawl by excruciatingly slowly, especially when one is striving to reach the summit of excellence.

For Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, it has been a bit of both. It feels like just yesterday when this newly established resort first opened its doors to the public. However, to achieve what it has thus far, the journey was not without its trials and tribulations. This was emphasized during Sheraton’s first anniversary celebration.

To mark this milestone, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort invited special guests, friends and the media for a magical night filled with gastronomic experiences and captivating entertainment. The theme for the event was “Handumanan,” which means “remembrance” in English. It was chosen to commemorate the memories created for their guests and the journey, with both its ups and downs, since its opening in September 2023.

The event featured stations that highlighted Sheraton’s culinary outlets, including 5 Cien, which offers a unique blend of international and local dishes, Nikkei, known for its Peruvian-Japanese cuisine, “Sa Sitio Bakery and Bar,” serving fresh pastries, desserts and coffee, and Buhi Bar, offering signature cocktails crafted by mixologists.

Opening the event with her remarks was Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort’s General Manager, Dottie Wurgler-Cronin. She welcomed everyone with an inspiring speech before the live entertainment took the stage. A dazzling performance by Sheraton’s adopted community of Lapu-Lapu Arnis performers enthralled the audience, while a medley of Visayan-OPM music carried everyone away.

Congratulations on completing your first orbit around the sun, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort! Keep climbing that mountain of excellence. Although the path may be steep, remember that diamonds are formed under pressure, and it’s evident that you are well on your way.