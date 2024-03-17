Neri: Sienna at 1

A baby’s first birthday is as big an occasion for the parents as it is for the celebrant themselves. Though it is something the child will barely remember, parents throw a huge party and invite their nearest and dearest to join in the festivities. It’s a very special event because, people don’t only celebrate the baby’s first orbit around the sun, they also laud the growth of the parents and the wonderful TLC (tender loving care) that was put into rearing the child thus far.
This week, I would like to congratulate Ryan and Darlene Reyes for their first anniversary as parents and the visibly amazing job they are doing with their beautiful daughter, Sienna Manuelle. Last month, they pulled out all the stops to throw a big “Oneder the Sea” birthday bash and it went beyond what one can imagine an under-the-sea themed party to be. I have a soft spot for mermaid and ocean-themed everything and the moment I stepped into the party, my inner child’s jaw couldn’t help but drop in awe.
Picture a huge installation with whales, mermaids, dolphins and fish decorations, jellyfish lights hanging from the ceiling, seashell balloons and pastel lanterns adorning the venue and a towering ocean-themed cake sitting atop the table. The little princess, Sienna, ran around wearing an adorable yellow dress to match Mommy Darlene while her Daddy Ryan wore pastel purple. The party emcee, Cassandra Lomax, was dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid while she hosted games and sang for the kids. The joy-inducing sound of children’s laughter rang around the room as they happily played about. Parents were watching their children. Family and friends were catching up with each other.
All this was happening while the rest of Ryan and Darlene’s friends sat there with the thoughtful realization that if their friends were parents to a one-year-old — we were older than we thought. It wasn’t a bad thought, just a strange one. Nevertheless, it was heart-warming to see how much can change in the span of a year — how a couple can nurture a child and build a family.
It was probably one of the only children’s parties I’ve been to in the last few years, and it was definitely one for the books. Through smiling faces and colorful moments, you could feel the love all around. But no smiles were brighter and no faces happier than that of Ryan, Darlene and Sienna — a picture-perfect family sharing a special milestone with the people they love.
With that, two words linger in my head that perfectly describe them: life goals.
Happy birthday, Sienna Manuelle Reyes!