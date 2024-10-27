Cebu

Neri: Slaying and playing: The Beauty Addict race

YOU GO, GIRL. Local drag queen GIRL (girl4short), poses for a quick shot at the entrance with models Julia Miranda and Mariel Bogert.
Our favorite annual beauty event was in town earlier this month and this time Rustan’s Beauty Addict had us racing to the finish line with the theme: “Race Off to Beauty.” The organizers did not disappoint as this year the event was jam-packed with activities, featuring a full day of exclusive talks, games and activities with the different Rustan’s beauty and partner brands, lots of little prizes and honestly irresistible discounts.

MINI-GOLF. The mini-golf experience had a beautiful set-up at the Laura Mercier booth. (From left) Laura Mercier representative Patricia Remoquillo (who flew in from Manila) welcomed event-goers Cara Durano, Ashley Lua and Tiffany Neri to play the game.
AFTERGLOW. Representatives from the Beauty Addict organizing team, Cheska Limcaoco and Katrina Garcia, enjoying the afterparty of the successful event.
Most people came dressed in checkerboard racing chic -- with black, white and a hint of red as the predominant colors in the crowd. Each participating brand booth had a line of people holding on to their beauty passes as they anxiously waited to play the different parlor games and win prizes like travel-sized mascara, foundation samples, mini-perfumes and more.

SY-STERS. Sisters-in-law Arden Fernan Sy and Izabella Sy.
BEAUTY PASS. “Chefbuano” Neil Savellon, Febe Quibranza and lifestyle editor Luis Quibranza III dressed in black as they browsed around for deals and indulged in the different activities.
SLAYING WHILE PLAYING. The Yunam sisters Kenali and Alyeska slayed the games as well as their looks.
Of the activities my friends I tried, the one I enjoyed the most was Laura Mercier’s golf game — which I honestly did terribly at. Other fun games were the car game at the booth near Stila (that made people squeal with anticipation for whether or not their car would reach the finish line) and the ring toss in the skincare section.

The event ended with a DJ playing music as people enjoyed their cocktails and danced the night away. Kudos to another year of trailblazing the beauty experience, Beauty Addict!

