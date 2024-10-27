Neri: Slaying and playing: The Beauty Addict race

Our favorite annual beauty event was in town earlier this month and this time Rustan’s Beauty Addict had us racing to the finish line with the theme: “Race Off to Beauty.” The organizers did not disappoint as this year the event was jam-packed with activities, featuring a full day of exclusive talks, games and activities with the different Rustan’s beauty and partner brands, lots of little prizes and honestly irresistible discounts.
Most people came dressed in checkerboard racing chic -- with black, white and a hint of red as the predominant colors in the crowd. Each participating brand booth had a line of people holding on to their beauty passes as they anxiously waited to play the different parlor games and win prizes like travel-sized mascara, foundation samples, mini-perfumes and more.
Of the activities my friends I tried, the one I enjoyed the most was Laura Mercier’s golf game — which I honestly did terribly at. Other fun games were the car game at the booth near Stila (that made people squeal with anticipation for whether or not their car would reach the finish line) and the ring toss in the skincare section.
The event ended with a DJ playing music as people enjoyed their cocktails and danced the night away. Kudos to another year of trailblazing the beauty experience, Beauty Addict!