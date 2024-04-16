Neri: Summer getaways

Plantation Bay stands out among the resorts in Mactan because of its unique layout. A huge lagoon lords it over the tree-lined property which has an opening to the Marigondon seas. More one-of-a-kind details are in place, conceptualized by resident big boss Manny Gonzalez who is full of innovative ideas.
A recent stay at Plantation Bay gave us a glimpse of the restoration done after the damaged it suffered from typhoon Odette. More beautiful than ever, the resort is in tiptop shape, thanks to the meticulous eye of Manny G who gives direction to his team led by general manager, Brian Noel.
Over a curated dinner in Palermo one Sunday evening with the two gentlemen, we got to taste the specials in the expanded menu. There were four courses with each course offering a trio of novel creations. The first trio dubbed “Flight of Amuse-Bouches” conveyed European cuisine; the second trio of rice concoctions (Flight of Rice Trois Timbales) definitely spelled Asian; while the third trio of Kagoshima Sirloin, Tenderloin Cubes and Barbecued Prawn with Togarashi Mayo (The Charbroiled Flight) indicated Japanese. The fourth course of delightful desserts was called “Flight of Fruits,” featuring Banana Chocolate Mousse, Ube Shake and Mango Panna Cotta.
For entertainment, there are scheduled shows at the beachfront with the resort staff as performers. We saw and enjoyed the their colorful and festive Filipiniana presentation!
***
A touch of mountain breeze, a feel of peace and quiet, and a slice of life away from it all... that is what La Joya Farm Resort and Spa offers. Less than two hours’ drive away from the city, the place up the Aloguinsan hills is an ideal getaway for those who want a change of pace in a rural setting offering five-star amenities.
La Joya (The Jewel) is beautifully landscaped; its rolling terrain dotted with flowering plants and greenery. Prettily perched on the hillsides are the cozy cottages looking out to verdant valleys and far-away mountains. And then there are the super comfy dome accommodations clustering around the extensive lawn where movie nights under the stars are held.
There’s no time to be bored in the breezy hideaway, Corito Escario Yu, the brains behind the project, has seen to that. She envisioned a farm resort for rest and relaxation that is fun and friendly as well as comfortable and classy. And she has achieved that dream. The resort is home to an inviting swimming pool, a spa gazebo, a game hall, a dragon fruit plantation, pocket gardens, and more. Oh yes, there are farm animals, too! Definitely worth a visit!