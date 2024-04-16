Neri: Summer getaways

For entertainment, there are scheduled shows at the beachfront with the resort staff as performers. We saw and enjoyed the their colorful and festive Filipiniana presentation!

***

A touch of mountain breeze, a feel of peace and quiet, and a slice of life away from it all... that is what La Joya Farm Resort and Spa offers. Less than two hours’ drive away from the city, the place up the Aloguinsan hills is an ideal getaway for those who want a change of pace in a rural setting offering five-star amenities.

La Joya (The Jewel) is beautifully landscaped; its rolling terrain dotted with flowering plants and greenery. Prettily perched on the hillsides are the cozy cottages looking out to verdant valleys and far-away mountains. And then there are the super comfy dome accommodations clustering around the extensive lawn where movie nights under the stars are held.

There’s no time to be bored in the breezy hideaway, Corito Escario Yu, the brains behind the project, has seen to that. She envisioned a farm resort for rest and relaxation that is fun and friendly as well as comfortable and classy. And she has achieved that dream. The resort is home to an inviting swimming pool, a spa gazebo, a game hall, a dragon fruit plantation, pocket gardens, and more. Oh yes, there are farm animals, too! Definitely worth a visit!