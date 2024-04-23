Neri: The art scene

****

Ikebana international Cebu Chapter 145 headed by its president OJ Hofer celebrated the group’s 54th year of existence with an anniversary affair dubbed “Beyond Blooms.” Venue was the Cube atrium of SM Seaside. A traditional Japanese art form of flower arrangement, Ikebana promotes “friendship through flowers” with a mission to sow goodwill and harmony across cultures all over the world.

The festivities started off with a program and the opening of the exhibit of Japanese flower arrangements created by the members. Special guest was Japanese Consul General in Cebu Hideaki Matsuo. Very much part of the program was the honoring of the Ikebana leaders starting with Ellen Gordon Allen who established Ikebana International in 1956 in Tokyo, Japan. Next was Zelia Borromeo who was acknowledged as the founder of Ikebana International Cebu Chapter 145 in 1970. Also mentioned was the late Remedios Cañizares, the Charter President.

The three-day celebration included a series of interactive workshops and lecture demonstrations headlined by Evangeline Cheng from the Manila chapter of Ikebana and an instructor at the Sogetsu school.

***

Over in that scenic mountain destination known as Tops is a new weekend come-on dubbed Art At Tops. Caricature artists are around from Fridays to Sundays “to capture moments into fun masterpieces” at the Circle Viewing Deck. Definitely the best memento of a visit to Tops!

****

On sked for April 27 & 28 at the SM Seaside Sky Hall is “Art Fair” organized by the group named Patrons Of The Arts. On sale will be new sets of prints, stickers, handicrafts, accessories, etc. done by homegrown artists.