Neri: The art scene

The Arts Council of Cebu Foundation scored a “first” when it organized a fundraising dinner (for its art scholars) which featured a “murder mystery“ drama at Casino Español. Entitled “Easy Money,” the show was directed by talented artist Penelop Ong who also chaired the project with Marylou Neri as co-chair. The amusing murder mystery presentation was in collaboration with Vaudeville Theatre.
Guests were asked to come “Dressed to Kill” - undoubtedly a double entendre on the murder theme of the evening. The audience was in full attention to get the mystery solved. Answers had to include the clue that pointed to the killer. Some guessed the name but had the wrong clue. The declared winners provided not only the name of the murderer but also the clue that led to the correct answer. And yes, they got the coveted prizes. It was definitely a uniquely fun dinner affair. Kudos to the hardworking team of the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation.
****
Ikebana international Cebu Chapter 145 headed by its president OJ Hofer celebrated the group’s 54th year of existence with an anniversary affair dubbed “Beyond Blooms.” Venue was the Cube atrium of SM Seaside. A traditional Japanese art form of flower arrangement, Ikebana promotes “friendship through flowers” with a mission to sow goodwill and harmony across cultures all over the world.
The festivities started off with a program and the opening of the exhibit of Japanese flower arrangements created by the members. Special guest was Japanese Consul General in Cebu Hideaki Matsuo. Very much part of the program was the honoring of the Ikebana leaders starting with Ellen Gordon Allen who established Ikebana International in 1956 in Tokyo, Japan. Next was Zelia Borromeo who was acknowledged as the founder of Ikebana International Cebu Chapter 145 in 1970. Also mentioned was the late Remedios Cañizares, the Charter President.
The three-day celebration included a series of interactive workshops and lecture demonstrations headlined by Evangeline Cheng from the Manila chapter of Ikebana and an instructor at the Sogetsu school.
***
Over in that scenic mountain destination known as Tops is a new weekend come-on dubbed Art At Tops. Caricature artists are around from Fridays to Sundays “to capture moments into fun masterpieces” at the Circle Viewing Deck. Definitely the best memento of a visit to Tops!
****
On sked for April 27 & 28 at the SM Seaside Sky Hall is “Art Fair” organized by the group named Patrons Of The Arts. On sale will be new sets of prints, stickers, handicrafts, accessories, etc. done by homegrown artists.