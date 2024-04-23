Cebu

Neri: The art scene

Eve
ARTS COUNCIL MOVERS. From left, Allen Tan, Architect Maxwell Espina, Marylou Neri, show director Penelop Ong, Petite Garcia, Maia Franco, Dr. Vivina Yrastorza and Elvira Luym. At the back are the cast of the show.
The Arts Council of Cebu Foundation scored a “first” when it organized a fundraising dinner (for its art scholars) which featured a “murder mystery“ drama at Casino Español. Entitled “Easy Money,” the show was directed by talented artist Penelop Ong who also chaired the project with Marylou Neri as co-chair. The amusing murder mystery presentation was in collaboration with Vaudeville Theatre.

MURDER MYSTERY CAST. The characters of the Arts Council dinner show “Easy Money” at Casino Español, from left, Alfie Mosqueda as Sir Vant, Jaggy Gomez as Blast Slanders, Margo Frasco as Jessie Van Eck, Vaudeville Theatre Company and “Easy Money” Director Penelop Ong, Tiffany Neri as Fleur Flowers, Clariza Sevilla as Jazz Slanders, Fritz Palomares as Jekyll Slanders and Jingle Saynes as Vee Van Eck.
Guests were asked to come “Dressed to Kill” - undoubtedly a double entendre on the murder theme of the evening. The audience was in full attention to get the mystery solved. Answers had to include the clue that pointed to the killer. Some guessed the name but had the wrong clue. The declared winners provided not only the name of the murderer but also the clue that led to the correct answer. And yes, they got the coveted prizes. It was definitely a uniquely fun dinner affair. Kudos to the hardworking team of the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation.

BEYOND BLOOMS. At the Ikebana exhibit at SM Seaside, from left, Cebu chapter president OJ Hofer with Sogetsu instructor Evangeline Cheng of Ikebana Manila chapter; middle photo, Japanese Consul General in Cebu Hideaki Matsuo, Erlinda To and James Jao; at left are Ikebana Cebu founder Zelia Borromeo (seated) with Carmen Go, Norma Borromeo, Urduja Santos and Merce Abellana. Extreme left are Archt. Jose Mari Cañizares and wife Marilou who stood on behalf of his late Mom, Ikebana Cebu charter president Remedios Cañizares. Top photo shows the flower arrangements on exhibit.
BEYOND BLOOMS. At the Ikebana exhibit at SM Seaside, from left, Cebu chapter president OJ Hofer with Sogetsu instructor Evangeline Cheng of Ikebana Manila chapter; middle photo, Japanese Consul General in Cebu Hideaki Matsuo, Erlinda To and James Jao; at left are Ikebana Cebu founder Zelia Borromeo (seated) with Carmen Go, Norma Borromeo, Urduja Santos and Merce Abellana. Extreme left are Archt. Jose Mari Cañizares and wife Marilou who stood on behalf of his late Mom, Ikebana Cebu charter president Remedios Cañizares. Top photo shows the flower arrangements on exhibit.

****

Ikebana international Cebu Chapter 145 headed by its president OJ Hofer celebrated the group’s 54th year of existence with an anniversary affair dubbed “Beyond Blooms.” Venue was the Cube atrium of SM Seaside. A traditional Japanese art form of flower arrangement, Ikebana promotes “friendship through flowers” with a mission to sow goodwill and harmony across cultures all over the world.

The festivities started off with a program and the opening of the exhibit of Japanese flower arrangements created by the members. Special guest was Japanese Consul General in Cebu Hideaki Matsuo. Very much part of the program was the honoring of the Ikebana leaders starting with Ellen Gordon Allen who established Ikebana International in 1956 in Tokyo, Japan. Next was Zelia Borromeo who was acknowledged as the founder of Ikebana International Cebu Chapter 145 in 1970. Also mentioned was the late Remedios Cañizares, the Charter President.

The three-day celebration included a series of interactive workshops and lecture demonstrations headlined by Evangeline Cheng from the Manila chapter of Ikebana and an instructor at the Sogetsu school.

***

Over in that scenic mountain destination known as Tops is a new weekend come-on dubbed Art At Tops. Caricature artists are around from Fridays to Sundays “to capture moments into fun masterpieces” at the Circle Viewing Deck. Definitely the best memento of a visit to Tops!

****

On sked for April 27 & 28 at the SM Seaside Sky Hall is “Art Fair” organized by the group named Patrons Of The Arts. On sale will be new sets of prints, stickers, handicrafts, accessories, etc. done by homegrown artists.

