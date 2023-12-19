Neri: The Merry Season

It was a night of celebration and thanksgiving — celebration for the many accomplishments of our dynamic governor which has propelled Cebu to unprecedented heights as articulated by the mayors who spoke during the program. And most important of all, the happy occasion was an expression of thanksgiving to the Almighty for all the graces and blessings He has bestowed on our island province.

***

In keeping with the Christmas mood, the hardworking teams of the three branches of Grand Hope Travel (SM, Ayala and Fuente) came together for a Hawaiian-themed dinner party at the City Sports Club Cebu. Gracious hosts were Grand Hope movers Nelson and Angelita “Baby” Dy along with their children Angelaine, Lloyd and Angela. Guests included representatives from the different airlines.

The “flowery” dinner affair saw everyone in the best of spirits playing games with cash prizes, competing in dance presentations, winning raffle prizes and more. Dance winner was the GH Ayala group who sashayed and swayed to the tune of Hawaiian melodies. A fun evening on all counts!