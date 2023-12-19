Cebu

Neri: The Merry Season

Eve
PASKO SA KAPITOLYO. At the tree-lighting ceremony at the Cebu Provincial Capitol. Top photo shows Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia ready to switch on the lights while Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III and Department of Tourism’s Shahlimar Tamano look on. At left is Board Member of the Province of Cebu, Glenn Soco. Above photo shows the Governor and Vice Governor with Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, Mandaue Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede and Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia.
It’s the season of Christmas trees, Christmas parties and celebrations galore. Yes, the happiest time of the year is here and the old town is all decked out with twinkling lights and sparkling ornaments.

Pasko sa Kapitolyo unfolded on a balmy Thursday evening with the lighting of the simple but beautiful Christmas tree sitting on top of the Capitol’s three front doors. The light-up drama began with colorful Christmas-themed dances which culminated in Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia switching on the lights. A super-sized star atop the Capitol dome lorded it over the gently cascading lights leading to the silhouette of the Holy Family in the Christmas tree. Then, all the tree lights around the grounds lit up. So festive and dramatic!

In happy attendance were the provincial board members, the city as well as town mayors and vice mayors, representatives of the business community and special guests who included former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. The assemblage then proceeded to the Social Hall for the Sugbo Negosyo Awarding Ceremony.

GRAND HOPE CHRISTMAS PARTY. Grand Hope (GH) Travel owners Nelson and Baby Dy (center) with airline movers (from left): Victor Suarez, Philippine Airlines; Cynthia Militante, Emirates; Christine Chua, Starlux Airlines; the Dy couple; Phoebe Fuentespina, Starlux Airlines; Cheryl Lupiba and Strawberry Angeli Mercado, Cebu Pacific; and Mary Jean (Maan) Alvarico, Korean Air. Back row (from left): Ezekiela Medrano and Angeline Digao, UOS; and Raymund Hicarte – Emirates. Right photo shows the dance winners from GH Ayala branch (from left): Honey Grace Codera, Rhea Urtezuela, Cristine Taleah Martel, Rubi Lastimosa, Angela Presbitero, Jherlica Mae Saba, Reina Marie de la Cruz and Anjie Caputolan.
It was a night of celebration and thanksgiving — celebration for the many accomplishments of our dynamic governor which has propelled Cebu to unprecedented heights as articulated by the mayors who spoke during the program. And most important of all, the happy occasion was an expression of thanksgiving to the Almighty for all the graces and blessings He has bestowed on our island province.

In keeping with the Christmas mood, the hardworking teams of the three branches of Grand Hope Travel (SM, Ayala and Fuente) came together for a Hawaiian-themed dinner party at the City Sports Club Cebu. Gracious hosts were Grand Hope movers Nelson and Angelita “Baby” Dy along with their children Angelaine, Lloyd and Angela. Guests included representatives from the different airlines.

The “flowery” dinner affair saw everyone in the best of spirits playing games with cash prizes, competing in dance presentations, winning raffle prizes and more. Dance winner was the GH Ayala group who sashayed and swayed to the tune of Hawaiian melodies. A fun evening on all counts!

