Neri: The Merry Season

It’s the season of Christmas trees, Christmas parties and celebrations galore. Yes, the happiest time of the year is here and the old town is all decked out with twinkling lights and sparkling ornaments.
Pasko sa Kapitolyo unfolded on a balmy Thursday evening with the lighting of the simple but beautiful Christmas tree sitting on top of the Capitol’s three front doors. The light-up drama began with colorful Christmas-themed dances which culminated in Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia switching on the lights. A super-sized star atop the Capitol dome lorded it over the gently cascading lights leading to the silhouette of the Holy Family in the Christmas tree. Then, all the tree lights around the grounds lit up. So festive and dramatic!
In happy attendance were the provincial board members, the city as well as town mayors and vice mayors, representatives of the business community and special guests who included former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. The assemblage then proceeded to the Social Hall for the Sugbo Negosyo Awarding Ceremony.
It was a night of celebration and thanksgiving — celebration for the many accomplishments of our dynamic governor which has propelled Cebu to unprecedented heights as articulated by the mayors who spoke during the program. And most important of all, the happy occasion was an expression of thanksgiving to the Almighty for all the graces and blessings He has bestowed on our island province.
***
In keeping with the Christmas mood, the hardworking teams of the three branches of Grand Hope Travel (SM, Ayala and Fuente) came together for a Hawaiian-themed dinner party at the City Sports Club Cebu. Gracious hosts were Grand Hope movers Nelson and Angelita “Baby” Dy along with their children Angelaine, Lloyd and Angela. Guests included representatives from the different airlines.
The “flowery” dinner affair saw everyone in the best of spirits playing games with cash prizes, competing in dance presentations, winning raffle prizes and more. Dance winner was the GH Ayala group who sashayed and swayed to the tune of Hawaiian melodies. A fun evening on all counts!