Neri: Theatre kids, unite!

One of the much-awaited annual happenings in the youth theatre sector is Broadway Youth Cebu’s summer program and production. And, this year, the little girl inside me is giddy with excitement because the production is... “Beauty and the Beast.” (Oh, what an ode to my childhood. And how I wish I were young enough to join!)

BYC is now seeking young performers from ages eight to 18 years old, and those interested in stagecraft from ages 13 and up to join its summer workshop. The workshop culminates with the staging of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in August 2024. In the BYC page, it was mentioned that Disney recently announced that they would be recalling this title from licensing availability from 2024 onwards. With that, it may be the last time that “Beauty and the Beast” will be performed in the Philippines for a long time.

Registration for the Summer 2024: Musical Theatre Workshop is ongoing and those interested can check out “Broadway Youth Cebu” on Facebook to learn more.