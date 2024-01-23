Cebu

Neri: Together forever

Eve
NEWLYWEDS. Mr. & Mrs. Romeo Jonas U. Dy Pico (Therese Marie Borromeo). Right photo shows them with his Mom Julie U. Dy Pico (right) and her guardians, Engr. and Mrs. Eduardo C. Rentuza. (wife’s name, Amy).
PRINCIPAL SPONSORS. From left: Caroline V. Sy, Dr. Madeline Rita G. Amadora, Amparo G. Ong Oh, Livian Chua, Mary Ann C. Yu, Natalie D. Lim Chio, Therese Marie B. Dy Pico (bride), Romeo Jonas U. Dy Pico (groom), engineer Joseph Yu, Alan G. Dy Pico, Oscar Chua, engineer Arthur L. Ong Oh, Edgardo Sytiongsa and Anthony Tan Sy.
BRIDAL ATTENDANTS. Therese and her entourage, from left, Merian Yvonne Delos Reyes, Rhea Villarin, Jonna May Borromeo, Andrea Enrile, Mary Cienne Abella and Ashley Nicole D. Ong Oh.
MALE ENTOURAGE. Jonas and his groomsmen, from left, Paul U. Sim, Ashley Shen Dy Pico, Julian Paul Neri, Romeo Jonas Uy Dy Pico (groom), Francisco Dy Pico, Jason Sim and Vince Andre Ong-Oh.
“To have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse…” Jonas Dy Pico and Therese Marie Borromeo said their vows at the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod on a beautiful Sunday in November.

Jonas was escorted to the altar by his widowed mother, Julie Uy Dy Pico, while Therese walked down the aisle flanked by her loving guardians, engineer Eduardo and Amy Rentuza. From their heavenly home above, his late father Romeo Dy Pico and her late parents Patricio Borromeo Jr. and Mary Grace Borromeo must have given their blessings.

Therese was a lovely bride in her embroidered finery traced with beads and Swarovski crystals by Cary Santiago. As for Jonas, he looked dapper in black and white formal wear. The wedding reception was held at The Marquee of Shangri-La Mactan.

