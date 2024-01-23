Neri: Together forever

“To have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse…” Jonas Dy Pico and Therese Marie Borromeo said their vows at the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod on a beautiful Sunday in November.

Jonas was escorted to the altar by his widowed mother, Julie Uy Dy Pico, while Therese walked down the aisle flanked by her loving guardians, engineer Eduardo and Amy Rentuza. From their heavenly home above, his late father Romeo Dy Pico and her late parents Patricio Borromeo Jr. and Mary Grace Borromeo must have given their blessings.

Therese was a lovely bride in her embroidered finery traced with beads and Swarovski crystals by Cary Santiago. As for Jonas, he looked dapper in black and white formal wear. The wedding reception was held at The Marquee of Shangri-La Mactan.