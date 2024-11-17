Neri: Tour de Cebu

Oftentimes, this garners a disapproving but good-natured shake of the head from my dad and my brother, who are both very big car enthusiasts. Because of their car obsession and our clinginess as a family unit, I got to tag along on a family trip to Bohol to support my dad and my brother in what I initially brushed off as “some car event.” Little did I know that I would be in for quite the ride.

That “some car event” turned out to be Tour de Cebu, the annual historic car rally of the Philippines—literally the place to be if you’re a vintage car enthusiast or owner. About 40 participants from all over Cebu, the Philippines and the world signed up to try and win this year’s championship title by driving vintage cars around Bohol.