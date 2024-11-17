Neri: Tour de Cebu

Cars and automobiles are not exactly my forte. Without fail, when someone asks me what car so and so was driving, I always respond with: “It was an (insert color here) car.” Some may call it ignorance, but I say that there’s still a silver lining though. Since I don’t know much about cars, at least I can look at any car with a set of fresh eyes.
Oftentimes, this garners a disapproving but good-natured shake of the head from my dad and my brother, who are both very big car enthusiasts. Because of their car obsession and our clinginess as a family unit, I got to tag along on a family trip to Bohol to support my dad and my brother in what I initially brushed off as “some car event.” Little did I know that I would be in for quite the ride.
That “some car event” turned out to be Tour de Cebu, the annual historic car rally of the Philippines—literally the place to be if you’re a vintage car enthusiast or owner. About 40 participants from all over Cebu, the Philippines and the world signed up to try and win this year’s championship title by driving vintage cars around Bohol.
Words can barely even begin to express how I felt the moment I stepped into the driveway of NUSTAR where the Tour de Cebu cars were parked. It felt like stepping into a movie—where classic vintage met the Fast and the Furious. The three-day event started with its first flag-off at NUSTAR where the participants drove to the port and rode a barge to BE Grand Resort Bohol where there was another flag off before the actual rally.
Beyond the event, it was really seeing the community come together that was an eye-opening experience. TDC brought friends and families together as participants competed in pairs—husbands and wives, fathers and their children, best friends, new friends and the like. People from different places and all walks of life gathered together to appreciate the beauty and elegance of classic cars.
Although I still cannot, for the life of me, distinguish a car by its make and model—because, I guess, I’m really just not a car person. What I saw and the warm community I felt at Tour de Cebu made me want to be one.
A big kudos to this year’s 2024 winners: grand champions Raju Medalla and Jules Chanco with their 1965 Porsche 912, first place winners Tonet Ramos and Lance Ledesma with their 1977 Porsche 911 Carrera and last year’s grand champions, Michael and Michael James Lhuillier, who won second runner-up this year.
Most of all, congratulations on a decade of bringing the vintage car-loving community together, Tour de Cebu!