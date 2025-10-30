Neri: Travel fear yields to 'kalag-kalag' rush

A SUDDEN drop in domestic travel following a major natural disaster often captures headlines, but the rapid rebound being seen at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) highlights a more powerful story: the underlying resilience of community ties and essential economic activity.

Despite the psychological shock of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake, the immediate actions taken by airport authorities and the quick return of travelers for key holidays demonstrate a strong, inherent confidence in Cebu’s safety and infrastructure. This recovery trajectory underscores how swiftly a vital hub can stabilize and move forward after a natural event.

Stabilizing event

Following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu late last month, Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) general manager Julius Neri Jr. reported a temporary challenge: a greater than 10 percent drop in domestic flights in October.

Importantly, he noted that international flights remained steady, and attributed the domestic dip primarily to temporary traveler apprehension regarding aftershocks. This quick assessment allowed authorities to pivot rapidly toward restoring confidence.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvocs) reported that as of Oct. 29, aftershocks have reduced to 145 a day from more than a thousand in early October.

Earlier. the Department of Tourism (DOT) has assured the public that Cebu is safe for visitors and remains fully open for business, with all scheduled tourism events proceeding as planned following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said that operations across Cebu and the entire Central Visayas region are continuing normally. This follows structural assessments that confirmed major tourism sites, hotels, and transportation hubs in the province are safe for public use.

“We, at the DOT, encourage tourism operations in Cebu not only to attract visitors to explore the island’s rich culture, history and natural beauty, but most importantly to sustain the livelihood of our tourism stakeholders who depend on the continued vibrancy of tourism activities,” Frasco said.

Resilience in action

Cebu’s situation reflects a global pattern where major travel hubs quickly isolate a localized event’s impact. The key factor here is the undamaged, certified-safe infrastructure. The airport ensured that its operations were uninterrupted throughout the period.

Neri assured the public that the airport structures and runway were thoroughly inspected after each tremor and confirmed to be structurally sound and capable of withstanding tremors. This proactive communication and technical assurance were crucial in setting the stage for recovery.

Neri himself offered a clear, optimistic outlook, framing the setback as temporary: “This really is something I believe is very real but temporary. I would expect in the next two months approaching Christmas, as the aftershocks will also decrease then, the economic activity including domestic flight arrivals will bounce back.”

Why recovery matters

The recovery isn’t just about flight numbers; it’s about restoring the flow of life and commerce. Cebu is a core economic engine, and the return of domestic travelers means supporting local businesses, especially those in the mountain areas that experienced a temporary dip in visitors.

The crucial measure of recovery is the immediate anticipation of a four percent rise in domestic arrivals for the solemn observances of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day (Undas 2025). This early uptick shows the powerful, stabilizing effect of family and cultural travel, demonstrating that essential connections quickly overcome residual fear. It signals to all sectors that the travel hesitancy is already fading.

Confidence in safety and stability

The bedrock of the positive recovery is the absolute confidence in the MCIA’s structural integrity. By stating there is “no cause for concern,” airport management reinforced that the physical risk at the travel hub is minimal, allowing passengers to focus on resuming their plans.

In response to the anticipated increase in travelers for Undas 2025, the MCIAA has taken decisive steps to ensure a seamless experience. The airport increased deployment of personnel and established four public assistance desks across Terminals 1 and 2. This preparation is part of the nationwide Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Undas 2025 and aims to handle the heavier traffic at the domestic terminal with efficiency and grace.

Authorities are proactively guiding passengers to ensure their safety and comfort, recommending arrival at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures. This guidance ensures travelers confirm flight details with their airlines and adhere to all airport travel and safety protocols, making the travel experience secure and predictable.

All eyes are now on the full domestic travel resurgence projected for the Christmas holidays. The successful management of the Undas 2025 traffic will serve as a powerful proof point, further reassuring the public of the airport’s operational robustness. This swift recovery trajectory—from immediate stabilization of infrastructure to the quick return of essential travel—affirms Cebu’s strong position as a resilient and reliable transport gateway. / DPC