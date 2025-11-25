Neri: Tree lighting at Seda Hotels

Seda Ayala Center Cebu officially welcomed the holiday season with the lighting of its Christmas tree a week ago. All decked out in simple but pretty native ornaments, the tree came alive when the key players of the hotel, led by cluster general manager Gwen Dela Cruz and AyalaLand hospitality head of marketing and commercial Roshan Nandwani, switched on the lights. Beautiful background music came from the Celestial Voices.

In her welcome remarks GM Gwen said that “even in the most difficult of times, there is always a hidden blessing and a Light that shines.”

A dinner reception followed at the Sampaguita Ballroom. One of the highlights was the video clip of the Smile Train (provides surgery for children with cleft palates) and Gasa Sa Gugma (home for the elderly indigents) which Seda Ayala has been supporting. Also presented were the hotel’s holiday deals which include Festive Stay packages, special buffets and more.