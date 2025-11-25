Neri: Tree lighting at Seda Hotels

Seda Hotels nationwide have chosen “the joy that brings us together” as this year’s Christmas theme.
Though the times are challenging, the Christmas season will always be special because it brings about the feelings of love, peace and joy.
Seda Ayala Center Cebu officially welcomed the holiday season with the lighting of its Christmas tree a week ago. All decked out in simple but pretty native ornaments, the tree came alive when the key players of the hotel, led by cluster general manager Gwen Dela Cruz and AyalaLand hospitality head of marketing and commercial Roshan Nandwani, switched on the lights. Beautiful background music came from the Celestial Voices.
In her welcome remarks GM Gwen said that “even in the most difficult of times, there is always a hidden blessing and a Light that shines.”
A dinner reception followed at the Sampaguita Ballroom. One of the highlights was the video clip of the Smile Train (provides surgery for children with cleft palates) and Gasa Sa Gugma (home for the elderly indigents) which Seda Ayala has been supporting. Also presented were the hotel’s holiday deals which include Festive Stay packages, special buffets and more.
***
Seda Central Bloc, under the leadership of general manager Ron Manalang, came up with a towering tree adorned with gold balls, ribbons and fan-like ornaments.
The tree lighting ceremony ushered in the joyous season with Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro along with Emee Aganon, head of strategy and development of AyalaLand Hospitality, general manager Ron Manalang, director of sales and marketing Thrina Dela Calzada and front office manager Loren De Guzman doing the honors. Music filled the air as the Cebu Normal University Chorale and String Edition Orchestra took centerstage.
Dinner was a sit-down affair at the Sinamay Ballroom. All eyes were onscreen as Seda’s corporate social responsibility initiative dubbed “Seda With a Heart” unfolded. Shown were the outreach programs in schools and communities implemented by the hotel team with GM Ron at the forefront. The group also conducted relief operations for the typhoon victims in San Remegio.
Highlighted was a preview of the hotel’s Holiday Gift Selections which included the signature Seda ham, Christmas Hampers, and Grazing Boxes and more.
More than just a festive tradition, the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony of Seda Hotels speaks of shared joy and the collective spirit of generosity, hope and love.