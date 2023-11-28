Neri: Tree lighting season

It was truly a magical evening of classical music and Christmas melodies under the direction of Nestor Jardin, former president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. On centerstage were the well known classical singers baritone Byeong-In Park and soprano Rachelle Gerodias together with the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra and the Jose R. Gullas Visayas Chorale.

Very much part of the celebration was the sumptuous spread prepared by the Radisson chefs. By the way, Radisson will open its Christmas Market display at the lobby on Dec. 1, 2023 with the kids of the SOS Children’s Village as special guests.

*

For its tree lighting affair, Seda Central Bloc chose the theme “Candyland Christmas.” Yes, it was “sugar and spice and everything nice” during the celebration hosted by general manager Ron Manalang and his team. Songs and dances from the Dreamcatchers garbed in colorful attire opened the pre-holiday merrymaking.