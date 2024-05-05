Neri: Ukay Ta Bai: The Cebuano thrifting scene

Beyond the trend, it is a good way to reduce waste by giving items people don’t want to use anymore a second chance at life. It’s the manifestation of the saying: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

One of the testaments to the growing thrift culture in Cebu is a pop-up flea market called “Ukay Ta Bai,” which has recently been making waves in the local scene.

Its first installment happened in February of this year but — with successful bi-to-tri monthly pop-ups happening since then, the market for these sort of happenings has proven to be undeniably present. Let’s face it, people these days like to thrift!

The turn up of both the vendors and their customers has shown an upward trend since the pop-up series started. Not only is it a place to shop, but it has also become a sort of social event where people go to see friends, meet new people, and immerse themselves in the bowels of Cebuano thrift and indie-vendor community and culture. In a way, it has become its own scene.

“Puros Good Finds ug Good Vibes” is the tagline of this buzz-worthy event open for all to enjoy. The “Ukay Ta Bai” experience involves going through a vast variety of sellers’ stalls, listening to music and enjoying the Y2K vibes.

With this kicking up quite the storm, it wouldn’t hurt to drop by a pop-up one of these days to experience yourself what is going on. For those interested, definitely check out and message the “Ukay Ta Bai” Facebook page to learn more.