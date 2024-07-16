Neri: UN Tourism events in Cebu

It was a proud week for Cebu when it was chosen as venue of the First United Nations Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific, and the 36th UN Tourism Joint Commission Meeting of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the Commission for South Asia. The Gastronomy forum was held at The Marquee of Shangri-La Mactan while the Commission meeting was held at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.