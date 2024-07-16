Neri: UN Tourism events in Cebu

It was a proud week for Cebu when it was chosen as venue of the First United Nations Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific, and the 36th UN Tourism Joint Commission Meeting of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the Commission for South Asia. The Gastronomy forum was held at The Marquee of Shangri-La Mactan while the Commission meeting was held at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.
More than 400 international delegates came for the prestigious tourism milestones. On centerstage was our very own Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco who was recently elected Vice President of the 25th General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), and Chair of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific. She did the honors of officially opening the Gastronomy Tourism forum with UN Tourism Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili, Lapu Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan and Rep. Cindi Chan.
Gastronomy Tourism “encapsulates a nation’s culture, history and traditions” and it has become a major factor for travel among tourists. Yes, culinary travelers are increasing in number. The forum provided a platform for collaboration and exchange of knowledge among tourism stakeholders as well as put in place policy framework for the development and promotion of gastronomy tourism.
On her part, DOT Secretary Frasco disclosed, “As we intensify our diversification of the country’s tourism portfolio through multidimensional tourism, we strongly see food as a crucial element in enhancing the Philippine cultural experience. In addition to integrating food in festivals, arts and crafts, traditions and practices, we are actively working toward supporting the development of halal/Muslim-friendly tourism, heritage villages for cultural communities and the preservation of farms and heritage sites.”