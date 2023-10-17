Neri: What’s new?

The newest coffee table book in town is “Sports Icons” by lawyer/writer/artist Jovi Neri. The book was launched during the Tubo Art Fair at Ayala Center Cebu last month with bowling icon Paeng Nepomuceno (he wrote the foreword) as the special guest.

The book contains illustrations of 36 national and international sports icons in various fields. It also traces Jovi’s artistic journey, which began at the age of seven when he was a student of the painter Mar Vidal.

*

Coming up at Mactan-Cebu International Airport are new services from the Plaza Premium Group through the brand Allways. These services, which come with a reasonable fee, make traveling more pleasant. They include meet, assist and escort through immigration, baggage claim, all the way to transportation services for arriving and transit passengers. For departing passengers, the services include check-in, screening and immigration assistance. In town to introduce the new offerings were Plaza Premium Group commercial manager Marlon Satumbaga and operations manager Aujean Santos. Speaking of travel, Philippine Airlines has announced a brand new Cebu/Laoag route starting in December. The flights will be twice a week.

*

Over at the NUSTAR complex, Cafe Laguna has opened its latest branch on the second floor of The Mall. The new restaurant has a nostalgic heritage feel with its homey Filipino interiors and a menu of old Filipino favorites. Cafe Laguna founder Lita Urbina was the lady of the hour on opening day, with her loving family providing all the necessary support. A week later, the original Cafe Laguna marked 32 years of serving the Cebu community. It was party time once again with the Urbinas hosting an anniversary buffet at Laguna Garden Cafe in Ayala Center.

Meanwhile, also in NuSTAR, Fili Cafe of Fili Hotel has introduced the Sunday brunch. It offers all kinds of Sunday treats, from eggs to lobsters, juices, sweets and more. Indeed, there’s an endless array of goodies for everyone.

*

A new addition to the restaurant row at Ayala Center Cebu is Hussam Middle Eastern Cuisine, located near the mall entrance in front of the Solinea complex. Middle Eastern food is both tasty and healthy. Check out their roasts and lamb dishes.

*

For a new kind of thrill, there’s the Museum of Emotions on the top floor of Ayala Center Cebu. An interactive attraction that promotes the understanding of emotions through colorful art displays, the place is unique with its Instagram-worthy photo backgrounds, as well as the games and activities that are educational and fun. Very interesting!

*

Plans are in place for the construction of the Mactan Expo Center at the Mactan Newtown complex. A project of Megaworld Corp., the two-level standalone edifice can accommodate up to 2,500 people, which is ideal for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) events. What makes its location even more ideal are the two hotels in the area (Savoy & Belmont), which provide convenient accommodations. Plus, it has access to a beachfront for that refreshing sea breeze.