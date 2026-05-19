Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

“Mugna Sa Kamot,” a showcase of Cebuano arts, is ongoing until June 30 at the Gallery Room of Fort San Pedro. The exhibition is part of the celebration of Fort San Pedro’s 461st founding anniversary. Headed by Fort Executive Director Rosaline Verano-Amos in partnership with the city’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission, the exhibit “weaves together the multifaceted designs of Cebu’s past and present.” Featured works include Argao’s hablon, Badian’s banig, Carmen’s sinamay and the art of puso-making, as well as the Cebu Wear Movement promoted by talented designer Dexter Alazas. Our Queen City was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Design in 2019.

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The recent sculptures of Cebuano sculptor Anton Quisumbing are on exhibit at the Main Gallery of the Yuchengco Museum at RCBC Plaza in Makati, Metro Manila. Titled “Pasulong,” the exhibition runs until May 30, 2026.

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Cebu Pacific proudly announces the opening of its Cebu Pacific Training Academy in Parañaque City. The state-of-the-art training facility provides high-quality, hands-on and experience-based training for prospective aviation professionals. CEB Chairman Lance Gokongwei, Chief Operations Officer Javier Massot and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Rt. Lt. Gen. Raul del Rosario led the inauguration of the training facility.

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There is a new Omoda Jaecoo Cebu showroom at Meerea High Street in Mandaue City. The place will also serve as a full-service dealership for electric and hybrid vehicles, complete with after-sales support, service facilities and additional amenities. Leading the opening day were Eres Automotive top guns — Chairman Eresberto Japson, Vice Chairman Susanne Japson and President/CEO Joseph Carlo Japson.

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Seda Ayala Center Cebu recently welcomed Jeryl Tio as its new hotel manager. He was formally introduced to members of the media by Seda Hotel Cluster General Manager Ron Manalang during a “Partners Night” dinner at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Misto. It was also the chance for the guests to try out the Robota at Misto, a new offering taken after the Japanese tradition of charcoal grilled meats and seafood.