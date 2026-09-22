Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

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On the tab for Sept. 26 and 27 at the Glass Pavilion of Mactan Newtown Beach is a bridal fair dubbed “Journey to Ever After.” Curated wedding services and exclusive packages are offered at the event, along with one-on-one consultations with industry experts to make for a hassle-free wedding.

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Over at Fort San Pedro, there’s an ongoing exhibit called “Kasalan Sa Sugbo.” Event curator Dexter Alazas calls it a celebration of Cebuano heritage, fashion and the modern wedding. A special feature of the monthlong exhibit is a fashion show set for Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., with Admire Models Philippines and “Cebuano Localites” taking center stage.

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St. Martin de Porres Special School, under the leadership of its president, Tina Jordana Leyson, is coming up with a Charity Day at Casino Español on Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be a day of interaction with neurodivergent individuals and children with disabilities, who will showcase their abilities through singing, dancing, arts and crafts. She has invited Cebu’s Down Syndrome Association, as well as Lipata Sped National High School and Elementary, to join the activity. Special guests will be the candidates for Miss Asia Pacific International 2026.

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Now on its 10th year, Radisson Blu Hotel’s “Something Blu” bridal fair is scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11. A highlight on opening day will be the announcement of the winning couple, chosen from numerous nominees, whose love journey has been extraordinary. The couple will receive a wedding dinner reception courtesy of the hotel, along with other wedding essentials.

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Something new in the Cebu art scene: decommissioned firefighter helmets given a new life through artworks that tell a story and pay tribute to those who used them. Yes, the firefighters of Eruf (Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation) deserve to be honored because they stood at the frontlines when they were needed to protect lives and property.

Fourteen Cebuano artists have given their time and talent to raise funds for Eruf by creating art pieces from the used helmets. A Helmet Art Auction will be held on Oct. 24 during the Tops Arts Fest at the scenic Tops complex up the Busay hills. Meanwhile, the helmets will be on exhibit at Qube Gallery in Crossroads starting this weekend.

For the past four decades, Eruf has stood as Cebu’s most trusted name in emergency response and rescue, with the battle cry, “We serve… so that others may live.” Its 40th anniversary truly deserves a special celebration.