Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

Dec. 15, 2023 is the start of PAL’s brand-new twice weekly flights (Tuesday and Friday) to Laoag, the capital of Ilocos Norte. On the same day, daily flights to General Santos and Legazpi resume, a convenience welcomed by travelers hereabouts. On Dec. 16, thrice weekly flights to Ozamiz commence (Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday). By next month, PAL will operate more than 260 roundtrip domestic flights between Mactan-Cebu airport and 20 destinations in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

***

Sony Philippines has re-launched its flagship store at Ayala Center Cebu. Oh yes, Sony’s next-generation products are now available at the store located on the third floor of the new wing. Take a look at the 1000X series of noise-canceling headphones, the latest line of BRAVIA TVs, beginner content creator and advanced filmmaking camera lines, among others.