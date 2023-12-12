Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is busy, busy, busy with new developments in its fold. This month marks the opening of more flights from our beloved Cebu to other domestic destinations. PAL president and chief operating officer Capt. Stanley Ng was in town with his team of movers to update Cebu media on the new routes from Mactan. Over lunch at Radisson Blu’s Santa Maria Ballroom, the PAL president/COO together with PAL Express president Rabbi Vincent Ang, PAL VP-sales Salvador Britanico and PAL regional head Leonard Bryan Sansolis answered questions from the media. Open forum moderators were PAL VP-corporate communications Josen Perez de Tagle and PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna.
Dec. 15, 2023 is the start of PAL’s brand-new twice weekly flights (Tuesday and Friday) to Laoag, the capital of Ilocos Norte. On the same day, daily flights to General Santos and Legazpi resume, a convenience welcomed by travelers hereabouts. On Dec. 16, thrice weekly flights to Ozamiz commence (Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday). By next month, PAL will operate more than 260 roundtrip domestic flights between Mactan-Cebu airport and 20 destinations in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.
***
Sony Philippines has re-launched its flagship store at Ayala Center Cebu. Oh yes, Sony’s next-generation products are now available at the store located on the third floor of the new wing. Take a look at the 1000X series of noise-canceling headphones, the latest line of BRAVIA TVs, beginner content creator and advanced filmmaking camera lines, among others.
Opening day was a mid-morning affair with Kelly and Maris (Villamor) Uy, the couple behind the enterprise, playing hosts. Very much around were Sony Philippines top executives — president and managing director Nobuyoshi Otaki, senior marketing manager Kentato Imamura and marketing director Ivan Lee.
***
Oasis Home is the newest addition to the establishments in SM Seaside City Cebu. Located on the second level of the City Wing, the Oasis brand has a range of wellness products for the home like sauna cubes, jacuzzis and massage chairs. Coming up in the near future are Onsen tubs, towel heaters, cold plunges and more. Oasis Home has two stores in Metro Manila.
Happy faces on opening day were Paul Raymond and Monah Dy, Visayas operation partners of the brand. Looking proud and pleased was Melissa Menes, the Manila-based president/owner of Oasis Home who made sure to be here for the occasion.