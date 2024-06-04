Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

In his talk VP Panlilio said that Creba will continue to lobby for measures that would provide ease for developers in doing business. Meanwhile, he also read the message of Creba national president Noel Toti Cariño who underscored the property sector’s two-fold role — as a business endeavor and as a social responsibility that “calls for excellence, integrity and honesty in all home-buying transactions.” For her part, Cebu chapter president Cusi noted that all Creba chapters are working on the organization’s goal of “a home for every Filipino.”

Shopping at The Mall in NUSTAR means making the rounds of luxury brands. Yes, the high end stores are all there. A new addition to the exclusive shops on the second floor is Jewelmer, an international luxury brand showcasing the best and most lustrous cultured South Sea pearls. In town for the red-letter occasion was chief executive officer Jacques Christophe Branellec and his Cebuana wife, Mia Arcenas. Pearl lovers had a heyday admiring and selecting from the fabulous collections of South Sea pearls in various exquisite designs.

The Italian brand Bulgari is best known for its design concept which pays tribute to Rome’s rich heritage through a contemporary and ever evolving interpretation. At the opening of its boutique in NUSTAR, all kinds of precious gems in dazzling designs were on display. Just as dazzling was the guest of honor - none other than Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey. Notable, too, was the elegant showroom which features five round columns in travertine (a symbolic stone of Roman times) and a Venini chandelier from Murano. Man of the hour was Jeffrey Hang, Regional Managing Director of Bulgari-South Asia Pacific.