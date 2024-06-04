Neri: What’s up? What’s new?
Festivities are set on June 9, 2024 for the commemoration of the 49th year of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines, as well as the 23rd Chinese and Filipino Friendship Day. The morning celebration will be held at the Cebu Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce premises at the Chong Hua Medical Arts Complex under the auspices of the PROC Consulate General in Cebu headed by Consul General Zhang Zhen and the Association of Philippines-China Understanding.
***
Tambuli Seaside Resort & Spa celebrates the 126th Philippine Independence Day on June 12 with a lunch buffet at its Grand Ballroom. Featured chefs are Ma. Luisa Saludes Camiña of Camiña Balay nga Bato in Iloilo, and Chef Howard “Howie” Dizon of Diosdado Restaurant in Pampanga. They will be dishing out Filipino favorites from their respective regions.
***
A new set of officers is at the helm of the Chamber of Real Estate & Builders Association (Creba) Cebu Chapter. Sworn into office by national vice president-finance Pablo Panlilio Jr. during the general membership meeting and induction ceremony at Seda Ayala Center Cebu were Serafin Blanco (chairman); Catherine Cusi (president); Raul Mananquil (vice president); Sharon Ong (secretary); Marissa Inting (treasurer); and Board of Directors — Renato Avila, Roberto Pacaña, Anthony Noel and Harold See. Guest speaker was Mactan-Cebu International Airport chief executive officer/general manager Julius Neri Jr. who briefed the Creba members of the airport’s performance.
In his talk VP Panlilio said that Creba will continue to lobby for measures that would provide ease for developers in doing business. Meanwhile, he also read the message of Creba national president Noel Toti Cariño who underscored the property sector’s two-fold role — as a business endeavor and as a social responsibility that “calls for excellence, integrity and honesty in all home-buying transactions.” For her part, Cebu chapter president Cusi noted that all Creba chapters are working on the organization’s goal of “a home for every Filipino.”
***
Shopping at The Mall in NUSTAR means making the rounds of luxury brands. Yes, the high end stores are all there. A new addition to the exclusive shops on the second floor is Jewelmer, an international luxury brand showcasing the best and most lustrous cultured South Sea pearls. In town for the red-letter occasion was chief executive officer Jacques Christophe Branellec and his Cebuana wife, Mia Arcenas. Pearl lovers had a heyday admiring and selecting from the fabulous collections of South Sea pearls in various exquisite designs.
***
The Italian brand Bulgari is best known for its design concept which pays tribute to Rome’s rich heritage through a contemporary and ever evolving interpretation. At the opening of its boutique in NUSTAR, all kinds of precious gems in dazzling designs were on display. Just as dazzling was the guest of honor - none other than Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey. Notable, too, was the elegant showroom which features five round columns in travertine (a symbolic stone of Roman times) and a Venini chandelier from Murano. Man of the hour was Jeffrey Hang, Regional Managing Director of Bulgari-South Asia Pacific.