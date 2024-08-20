Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

The Cebu City Government, in partnership with its Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission, will honor Cebu artists and art movers on Aug. 27, 2024 with a Gala Night dubbed “Sugbuanong Bahandi.” The event will be held in the Arctic Room of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.
Ongoing at Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa until Sept. 20 is the annual Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrating the harvest moon and highlighting gratitude for bountiful harvests, family, and togetherness. A key part of the festivities is the Mooncake selection for gift-giving. Shangri-La’s Mooncakes are beautifully encased in gift boxes, with one box style patterned after a Chinese chest.
These treats are available at the lobby’s Mooncake booth. Unfortunately, the limited-time à la carte menu at Tea of Spring, curated by Chinese Executive Chef Liu Zhijun, has ended. This unique offering showcased the season’s flavors with dishes inspired by the harvest moon and time-honored traditions.
Coming up at Tides Restaurant on Sept. 19-21 is the Sabor Latino Fiesta, featuring Chef Pablo Ramirez of Shangri-La Makati’s Sage Grill. He will take over to introduce his unique take on meat with a special Latino touch.
“A Playful Culinary Journey Around the World” is scheduled at Plantation Bay on Sept. 3. Cocktails will start at 6 p.m., with the first course served at 6:40 p.m. The sit-down dinner will feature four courses, each offering three innovative and delectable selections. Dinner entertainment will include dances from different parts of the world.
The talk of the town is Hawker Chan, a beloved Singaporean food chain that recently opened in SM Seaside. Street food favorites are its offerings, with the Michelin-rated Soya Sauce Chicken as one of the most popular choices. Other bestsellers include Hainanese Chicken, Roast Duck, Crispy Pork, Laksa and more. And yes, they serve Chendol and Kachang for dessert.
Italian brand Salvatore Ferragamo has opened a store at NUSTAR Cebu. Carefully designed to integrate sophistication and innovation, the new boutique features eye-catching displays of iconic shoes, bags, belts and small leather accessories, as well as the latest ready-to-wear collections for men and women.
Also new to the high-end shops in NuStar is Tiffany & Co., of Breakfast at Tiffany’s fame. Guests from Metro Manila, including actresses Anne Curtis-Smith and Sarah Lahbati, attended the opening.