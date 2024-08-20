Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

These treats are available at the lobby’s Mooncake booth. Unfortunately, the limited-time à la carte menu at Tea of Spring, curated by Chinese Executive Chef Liu Zhijun, has ended. This unique offering showcased the season’s flavors with dishes inspired by the harvest moon and time-honored traditions.

Coming up at Tides Restaurant on Sept. 19-21 is the Sabor Latino Fiesta, featuring Chef Pablo Ramirez of Shangri-La Makati’s Sage Grill. He will take over to introduce his unique take on meat with a special Latino touch.