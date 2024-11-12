Neri: What’s Up? What’s New?

Tomorrow’s big do is the launching of “Bisti,” the art and fashion show featuring modern art pieces by Jane Ebarle and the fashion creations of the celebrated Philip Rodriguez. Venue is the expansive hallway of The Mall at NuStar. The exhibit extends till Nov. 30, 2024.

Operation Smile Philippines hosts a Thanksgiving Gala on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Plaza. It is a Black Tie affair.

Coming up at Oakridge is the Visayas Art Fair on sked for Nov. 22-24 at the 12th floor of ITC3 Bldg. This year’s theme is “Immerse in Artistic Diversity.”

United Airlines launched its Cebu/Narita flight during a garden party at Shangri-La Mactan. The dinner affair announced the daily flight to Narita which connects passengers from our Mactan-Cebu International Airport to different cities in the USA. Definitely a welcome addition to the international flights taking off from Cebu!

Chong Hua Medical Mall is the newest development at the hospital complex near the Fuente roundabout. The spanking new building is a medical center as well as a mall which offers shopping and dining options. The medical facilities and services are complete with clinical specialties like radiology, cardiology plus others, including laboratory exams, pharmacy, etc. A brand new look for a medical hub!

The newest SM in town is the SM City J Mall in Mandaue. Blessing and inauguration was last Oct.24 with Mr. Hans Sy, chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime Holdings Inc. on the frontline. Special guest was Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia. Another lifestyle destination on the scene!

A novel concept , Atua Midtown is a creative community featuring art hubs, novelty shops, gallery spaces, wellness activities and all else that spells innovative and imaginative. Located along Queen’s Road near the Redemptorist Church, the place was formerly a hotel but has now been transformed into a creative center thanks to the vision of forward-looking businessman Allen Arvin Tan. Undoubtedly a novel addition to the go-to places in our city!