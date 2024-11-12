Neri: What’s Up? What’s New?

Cebu

Published on
NEW SM. At the opening of SM City J Mall in Mandaue (from left) Hans Sy, chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime Holdings; SM Supermalls president Steven Tan; businessman Justin Uy; SM VP Marissa Fernan; and Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.
CHONG HUA MEDICAL MALL. The newest addition to the hospital complex near the Fuente Circle. VIPs in attendance on inauguration day (from left) businessman Charlie Liu; Congresswoman Rachel “Cutie” del Mar; DOH Secretary Dr. Teodoro Herbosa; Chong Hua medical director Dr. Cesar Quiza; Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia; Asociacion Benevola de Cebu president Benito Gaisano; Chong Hua president/CEO Dr. Helen Po. Seated is Ambassador Frank Benedicto.
ATUA MIDTOWN. A creative center conceptualized by Allen Arvin Tan with the full support of wifey Dr. Jennifer Toledo Tan.
UNITED AIRLINES IN CEBU. At the launch of the daily flights of United Airlines (UA) to Narita, Japan, (from left) Sudarshan Madhav Doddathota , MCIA chief commercial officer; Walter Dias, UA regional director greater China, Korea and South East Asia sales; Athanasios Titonis , MCIA chief executive officer; Pam Navarro, UA country manager, Philippines; Sam Shinohara, UA managing director airport operations Apac; Elaine Oracion, UA GM for airport operations Cebu; Ken Kiriyama, UA director for Japan and Micronesia sales.

Tomorrow’s big do is the launching of “Bisti,” the art and fashion show featuring modern art pieces by Jane Ebarle and the fashion creations of the celebrated Philip Rodriguez. Venue is the expansive hallway of The Mall at NuStar. The exhibit extends till Nov. 30, 2024.

Operation Smile Philippines hosts a Thanksgiving Gala on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Plaza. It is a Black Tie affair.

Coming up at Oakridge is the Visayas Art Fair on sked for Nov. 22-24 at the 12th floor of ITC3 Bldg. This year’s theme is “Immerse in Artistic Diversity.”

***

United Airlines launched its Cebu/Narita flight during a garden party at Shangri-La Mactan. The dinner affair announced the daily flight to Narita which connects passengers from our Mactan-Cebu International Airport to different cities in the USA. Definitely a welcome addition to the international flights taking off from Cebu!

***

Chong Hua Medical Mall is the newest development at the hospital complex near the Fuente roundabout. The spanking new building is a medical center as well as a mall which offers shopping and dining options. The medical facilities and services are complete with clinical specialties like radiology, cardiology plus others, including laboratory exams, pharmacy, etc. A brand new look for a medical hub!

***

The newest SM in town is the SM City J Mall in Mandaue. Blessing and inauguration was last Oct.24 with Mr. Hans Sy, chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime Holdings Inc. on the frontline. Special guest was Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia. Another lifestyle destination on the scene!

***

A novel concept , Atua Midtown is a creative community featuring art hubs, novelty shops, gallery spaces, wellness activities and all else that spells innovative and imaginative. Located along Queen’s Road near the Redemptorist Church, the place was formerly a hotel but has now been transformed into a creative center thanks to the vision of forward-looking businessman Allen Arvin Tan. Undoubtedly a novel addition to the go-to places in our city!

