Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

Coming up at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino is the Wedding Expo 2025 set for Oct. 10 to 12 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom.

A Christmas market at the Temple of Leah up the Busay Hills is in the works, said Arlene Adarna Mangubat, the only daughter of the late couple Teodorico and Leah Adarna. It will be patterned after the European Christmas markets but with a distinct Filipino flair. Opening date is next month.