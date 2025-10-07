Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

Rehabilitation work is ongoing in the earthquake devastated areas. It will be a long process that needs a lot of help. Let us all do our share in any way we can.
St. Theresa’s Alumni Association (STAA) is organizing a garage sale at the Redemptorist parking grounds on Saturday, Oct.11, 2025. Proceeds are earmarked for the charitable projects of STAA.
***
Coming up at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino is the Wedding Expo 2025 set for Oct. 10 to 12 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom.
****
A Christmas market at the Temple of Leah up the Busay Hills is in the works, said Arlene Adarna Mangubat, the only daughter of the late couple Teodorico and Leah Adarna. It will be patterned after the European Christmas markets but with a distinct Filipino flair. Opening date is next month.
***.
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced a non-stop flight to Guam from Cebu starting Dec. 16. It will be a thrice weekly service -- Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays leaving Cebu at 9:40 p.m. By the way, PAL just earned the coveted 4-Star Major Airline Rating from the Airline Passenger Experience Association during its awards ceremony in Long Beach, California last month.
***
The newest feather in the cap of Cebu Pacific is the Tourism Industry Excellence Award in recognition of the airline’s vital role in advancing Philippine tourism. It was recognized for revolutionizing budget travel by making flying affordable and accessible.
***
Kultura Atelier on Level 2 of The Mall at NUSTAR opened its doors a fortnight ago with a fashion show featuring the creations of talented fashion designers led by our friend Dexter Alazas. The atelier is known as the place where artisanal craft meets elevated design.
***
A new and posh Lemon Grass is the newest addition in NUSTAR’s restaurant row. Opening day had Julita Urbina, the queen of the family’s chain of restaurants, playing host to a group of friends, along with children Jan, Jill Viado, Grace Absin and Dr. Jet Canoy. Msgr. Roberto Alesna blessed the premises artistically designed by architect Albert Garbanzos. Lemon Grass serves Thai and Vietnamese cuisine.
***
A new addition to the barbecue places in the city is Kokeeks, an unpretentious restaurant along Gov. Cuenco Ave. right after the Banilad (Kasambagan) fruit stand. No frills, no fancy, no air conditioning, the place serves yummy barbecue chicken, pork, chorizo, pork belly and Bacolod’s signature Cansi soup. Oh yes, Kokeeks is a take off from the famed Manokan of Bacolod, says the charming lady at the helm, Judith Holganza. And yes, its kitchen staff is from Manokan “country.”