Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

Over at Savoy Hotel in Mactan Newtown, it’s a white-and-denim lunch celebration on Nov. 12 for its sixth year of fruitful existence. Three chefs from different Savoy properties will prepare the anniversary spread that’s why the event is called “6 Hands for 6 years.”

With Christmas just around the corner, the tree-lighting fever is at hand. The Seda Hotels have set their respective tree-lighting events a week apart -- Seda Central Bloc on Nov. 13 and Seda Ayala Center on the 19th. Both have the same theme: “The Joy That Brings Us Together.”

SolePlus is the newest addition to the service stalls in Metro Supermarket at Central Bloc, Basement 1 in Cebu IT Park. A one-stop shop for shoe care, the outlet offers shoe repair, cleaning, whitening and whatever else that make shoes/sneakers look their best. Proprietors Jun and Laureen Cordova along with son Joshua were the frontliners during the dedication ceremony a fortnight ago. SolePlus is a welcome and convenient addition to the supermarket area in Ayala’s Central Bloc.

The Clubhouse along Gov. Cuenco Ave. (between the Phoenix and Petron gas stations) is the answer to those hankering for the traditional Cebu Country Club (CCC) food. Since CCC’s closure (new building coming up), its regulars have been missing the good old favorites. The restaurant’s concept is preserving not only the well-loved recipes of the club but also the memories of the camaraderie that came with them. The Clubhouse kitchen is manned by former CCC chefs so the dear familiar dishes remain unchanged. A happy development for nostalgic foodies!

Have you ever seen Chocolate Christmas Trees with the “delicious smell” of pure Tableya wafting through? Go see for yourself the unique Christmas trees at the lobby of Golden Prince Hotel. Chief executive officer Benny Que and wife Tet proudly shared that these first-ever Philippine Chocolate Christmas Trees have been crafted here in our Queen City by Pastry Chefs Aisha Quintana and Lloyd Ybañez. They are a tribute to Philchoco (Philippine Chocolate Company), a Cebu-based chocolate company with a mission “to honor Filipino heritage while introducing innovation to cacao and chocolate-making.”

The Christmas trees used up 50 kilos of home-grown cacao. With cacao pods, cacao beans and chocolate-covered ornaments accented with gold (underscoring the “bulawan” touch of Golden Prince), the trees stand as a celebration of heritage, creativity and craftsmanship.

For the Christmas season, Golden Prince has come up with Golden Gifts which are basically chocolate-based goodies. There are three choices: the Golden Basket, the Golden Pouches and the Golden Tray, each offering yummy chocolate creations in various forms like tableya chips, cookies, bars and more. A truly Cebuano Christmas gift!