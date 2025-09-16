Neri: Year 7 of Seda Ayala Center

Among the special attendees was Roshan Nandwani, head of marketing and consumer engagement of AyalaLand Hospitality, who spoke about the company’s creative and diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts and its commitment to enhance Filipino hospitality with dedicated service and warmth. She also talked about the new branding of Seda, the flagship hotel of ALH, as well as strengthening its luxury portfolio which includes Lagen Island in Palawan and the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Manila.

Raffle prizes added to the excitement of the evening. Cheers to Seda Ayala Center’s seven years! Lucky 7, indeed!