Neri: Year 7 of Seda Ayala Center

Seda Ayala Center Cebu marked its 7th anniversary with a cocktail/dinner affair dubbed “Partners’ Night; 7 Years Together Celebrating Partnerships, Building Connections” in appreciation of its corporate and travel partners. Lady of the hour was hotel general manager Gwen Dela Cruz who greeted all the guests with her characteristic charm and warmth. In her welcome address, she described her seven years with Seda as amazing and inspiring. It was not a smooth sailing journey because of the Covid years but the teamwork, hardwork and never-say-die attitude of her team won the day for Seda. The hotel prides itself as the “home of Filipino hospitality” and has made its mark in the hospitality industry.
A flashback video of Seda Ayala Center’s early years provided a sentimental touch to the joyous evening while the University of Southern Philippines dancers gave color and rhythm to the celebration.
Among the special attendees was Roshan Nandwani, head of marketing and consumer engagement of AyalaLand Hospitality, who spoke about the company’s creative and diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts and its commitment to enhance Filipino hospitality with dedicated service and warmth. She also talked about the new branding of Seda, the flagship hotel of ALH, as well as strengthening its luxury portfolio which includes Lagen Island in Palawan and the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Manila.
Raffle prizes added to the excitement of the evening. Cheers to Seda Ayala Center’s seven years! Lucky 7, indeed!