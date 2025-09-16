Cebu

Neri: Year 7 of Seda Ayala Center

Neri: Year 7 of Seda Ayala Center
A TOAST TO SEDA. The dedicated Seda family.
Seda Ayala Center Cebu marked its 7th anniversary with a cocktail/dinner affair dubbed “Partners’ Night; 7 Years Together Celebrating Partnerships, Building Connections” in appreciation of its corporate and travel partners. Lady of the hour was hotel general manager Gwen Dela Cruz who greeted all the guests with her characteristic charm and warmth. In her welcome address, she described her seven years with Seda as amazing and inspiring. It was not a smooth sailing journey because of the Covid years but the teamwork, hardwork and never-say-die attitude of her team won the day for Seda. The hotel prides itself as the “home of Filipino hospitality” and has made its mark in the hospitality industry.

TEAMWORK. The Marketing team with general manager Gwen Dela Cruz, from left, reservations manager Abby Gomos, events executive Daryl Tumulak, events manager Aileen Cabilan and director of sales Valerie Frias.
A flashback video of Seda Ayala Center’s early years provided a sentimental touch to the joyous evening while the University of Southern Philippines dancers gave color and rhythm to the celebration.

CHEERS. A toast for Seda Ayala Center’s seven years: general manager Gwen Dela Cruz and Seda Central Bloc general manager Ron Manalang. Right photo shows Roshan Nandwani, head of marketing and consumer engagement of AyalaLand Hospitality talking about the company’s present and future projects.
SPECIAL GUESTS. General manager Gwen Dela Cruz with Korea Consul General and Mrs. Jeanhyuk Yim. At right are Japan Consul General and Mrs. Hideaki Matsuo.
Among the special attendees was Roshan Nandwani, head of marketing and consumer engagement of AyalaLand Hospitality, who spoke about the company’s creative and diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts and its commitment to enhance Filipino hospitality with dedicated service and warmth. She also talked about the new branding of Seda, the flagship hotel of ALH, as well as strengthening its luxury portfolio which includes Lagen Island in Palawan and the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Manila.

Raffle prizes added to the excitement of the evening. Cheers to Seda Ayala Center’s seven years! Lucky 7, indeed!

