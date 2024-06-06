Nest Workspaces-2013 wallops Xchange Forex-2018 in SHAABAA Season 27

THE reigning champions Nest Workspaces-2013 took down the Xchange Forex-2018, 68-54, for their second straight win in Division C of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 basketball tournament last Wednesday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The game was tight until late in the third canto when Batch 2013 began to pull away and brought a 48-40 lead to the fourth. The final stanza was all Nest Workspaces as they extended their lead to 66-49 before closing out the victory.

Fletcher Galvez had 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Rendell Senining and Arc Gabrielle Araw-Araw had 13 points apiece.

Eroll Pastor led Batch 2013 with 25 points, but Adamson Falcons guard Jed Colonia couldn’t get things going, as he went 2-for-11 from the field for only five points.

Meanwhile, in other Division C games, the Cebu Landmasters/Cloudkart-2014 eked past the GAB Air Conditioning-2023, 64-60.

Up by only two, 46-44, heading to the fourth period, Batch 2014 found their second wind and unleased a 13-4 run to take a 59-48 lead, giving them enough cushion to come up with the win.

Lucky Ecarma had 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Jair Igna had 18 points and six boards for the winning side.

In Division B, Puresteel Manufacturing-2011 grabbed their second win in a row after toppling the ZLREJ Trading and Construction-2010, 74-62. Puresteel dictated the game’s tempo early as they surged in front, 21-9, after the first and stayed in front the rest of the way.

Wily guard Bradley Bacaltos had 20 points and eight assists to lead Batch 2011.

Lastly, the Radius One-2007 beat the undermanned ZeroNine-2009, 74-56. Batch 2007 took advantage of a 2009 squad that fielded only six players and led by as many as 30 points, 51-21, in the easy victory.

Karl de Pio had 20 points and 18 rebounds for Batch 2007.