Nest Workspaces routs GAB Air Conditioning

The Nest Workspaces-2013 blew out the GAB Air Conditioning-2023, 110-74, to notch its third win in a row in Division C of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (Shaabaa) Season 27 basketball tournament on June 9, 2024 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

It took Batch 2013 just 20 minutes to assert dominance in this game by surging ahead 60-36 at halftime and extending its lead until the final buzzer. Rendell Senining spearheaded the attack with 20 points, seven assists, and four steals.

In other Division C games, the FADI-2021 rose to 2-0 with an 85-61 win over the Bright Lamps N’ Style-2022. Batch 2021 led in this game from start to finish, thanks to the spirited efforts of Rey Marcus Fuentes, who had 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and six steals. Brandon Largo added 13 markers, seven boards, and four dimes.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-2014 crushed the Xchange Forex-2018, 64-48. Batch 2014 turned things around in the second canto with a 20-8 blast that turned a 16-11 deficit into a 31-24 lead at halftime. It was all Batch 2014 from that point onwards.

Lucky Ecarma scored 24 points and added nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals to help Batch 2014 improve to 2-1.

Lastly, the Global Star Motors-2020 defeated the CSAS-2024, 68-51, for their first tournament win. Mitch Almodal had a terrific game with 26 points and eight rebounds, while Michael Jordan double-doubled with 10 points and 14 rebounds. / JNP