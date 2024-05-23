Nestlé soars on TikTok shop, tops as food, beverate brand

NESTLÉ, global leader in the food and beverage industry, exemplifies the success achievable through TikTok Shop’s innovative framework.

During the 4.4 Summer Saya Campaign, Nestlé experienced a significant surge, emerging as the top brand in the food and beverage category with a 50 percent uplift in orders.

According to Nestlé, this growth is attributed to the brand’s strategic implementation of TikTok Shop’s ACE (Assortment, Content, and Empowerment) indicator system.

Stephanie Sy, head of Digital Transformation at Nestlé, said partnering with TikTok Shop has allowed them to tap into the pulse of consumer trends in the food and beverage industry.

She said that by embracing innovation and leveraging TikTok Shop’s platform, they’ve connected with their audience and elevated the shopping experience for food and beverage enthusiasts.

This focus on assortment optimization yielded significant growth metrics, including a notable 41 percent increase in Search gross merchandise value (GMV) and a five percent growth in Showcase GMV. / PR