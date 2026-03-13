Netflix confirms sequel to animated hit ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

NETFLIX has confirmed that a sequel to the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” is in development.

According to an announcement on Netflix Tudum on March 13, 2026 directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will return to helm the follow-up project. The sequel will be the first production under their new multiyear partnership with Netflix.

The original film, produced with Sony Pictures Animation, follows K-pop group HUNTR/X, who secretly battle demons while maintaining their lives as global pop stars. (JMT)