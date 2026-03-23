Netflix hosts Manila events for BTS comeback

FANS of global K-pop group BTS gathered across Metro Manila from March 20 to 22, 2026 as Netflix rolled out a series of on-ground activations ahead of the group’s highly anticipated comeback.

The three-day event featured Netflix x BTS photobooth pop-ups in Glorietta (Makati), SM Mall of Asia (Pasay) and Trinoma (Quezon City), drawing crowds of ARMYs eager to take part in the experience.

The installations allowed fans to capture themed photos and engage with visuals inspired by BTS’ new era.

The activations coincided with the release of BTS’s fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on March 20.

Fans also tuned in to “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG,” a global live special streamed on March 21, directed by Hamish Hamilton and produced by HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC.

Netflix will continue the rollout with “BTS: THE RETURN,” a documentary film premiering March 27, directed by Bao Nguyen.

BTS — composed of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — remains one of the most influential acts in global pop music, with multiple Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and sold-out stadium tours worldwide. / PR