Netizen faces complaint over video of someone falling from a hotel

THE management of a hotel on Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City has filed a complaint with the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit against a netizen who posted on his social media page that somebody had fallen from the said hotel.

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, a netizen going by the name Getuaban Sumisitsu uploaded a video in the internet with the caption stating that someone had fallen from the hotel the other day because the foreigner had done so after discovering he was gay.

Due to his anger, the American national allegedly killed the guy by throwing him out of the hotel window.

The post went viral very fast, and thousands of people shared it on Facebook before it was taken down over an hour after it was published.

The officials of the Abellana Police Station, led by Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, found that the post was untrue after conducting an inspection.

Additionally, someone mentioned in the comment section that the crime occurred outside of the country.

The hotel management intends to file a cyber libel lawsuit against Sumisitsu, while the Abellana police station is still conducting its own investigation.

Leanza urged the public to first verify the incident before sharing it on social media.

“Having social media etiquette is a must, especially nga dili ta maka-control kung kinsa ang makakita ana (especially since we have no control over who sees it)," Leanza said.

The accused has not yet provided a statement when SunStar Cebu tried to get his side on the issue. (AYB, TPT)