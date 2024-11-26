Nets stun Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Dennis Schroder scored 31 points, Cam Thomas added 23, and the undermanned Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 128-120 on Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, PH time).

Curry made a 3-pointer with 3:26 left and pulled the Warriors within three, but Golden State couldn’t make the crucial stops and squandered an 18-point lead. Curry scored 28 and Andrew Wiggins added 18 points.

Schroder’s 3 with 11:10 remaining tied the game at 92 and he put his team ahead with another at the 9:43 mark.

Jalen Wilson had 18 points for the short-handed Nets in a road back-to-back after a 108-103 win at Sacramento a night earlier.

Schroder missed Sunday’s game at Sacramento with right ankle soreness but returned for Brooklyn, which jumped ahead 9-2 before a Warriors timeout and ensuing run got the home team going.

The Warriors, coming off a 10-point loss at San Antonio on Saturday, dropped to 5-2 at home and 12-5 overall.

The Nets were missing Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Noah Clowney, who had an MRI exam on his sprained left ankle he injured Sunday, but coach Jordi Fernandez didn’t yet know the results. Nic Claxton felt something in his troublesome back and also sat out. Simmons rests the second game of back-to-backs.

The Warriors tallied 47 bench points. Jonathan Kuminga missed his second straight game with an illness.

Moses Moody subbed into the game with 3:15 left in the second quarter and scored 12 straight Warriors points over the final 2:54 — with Curry assisting on Moody’s two 3-pointers and also a layup as Golden State led 67-58 at the break.

Despite missing four players in their normal rotation, the Nets shot 44.4% from 3.

Thunder 130, Kings 109

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s bench players combined for 40 points in a 130-109 win over Sacramento that extended the Kings’ losing streak to four.

Jalen Williams scored 28 points and Isaiah Hartenstein returned from a stint on the injured list with 17 points for the Thunder.

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points in the first half and finished the game with 30 for the Kings. The Kings bench scored half of what the Thunder’s bench did and Sacramento shot just 25% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City started a challenging road trip with confidence. The Thunder will play the three best teams in the West and Hartenstein’s return to the starting lineup was a welcome sight for an Oklahoma City team that needs to stay stout on defense.

Sacramento trailed by one point at halftime after a competitive first half where the lead changed 15 times and Oklahoma City’s biggest lead was six points. It was just what head coach Mike Brown wanted to see from his team after he emphasized the need for stronger first halves before the game. But the Kings could not sustain the momentum in the second half.

Both teams found themselves in foul trouble in the third quarter, but the Kings’ fouls ultimately gave the Thunder the opportunity to pull away. After replay review attributed a gash over the eye of Hartenstein to Domantas Sabonis, back-to-back fouls from Malik Monk started the slide.

De’Aaron Fox had only 14 points, a far cry from his 28.9 points per game average and was charged with a technical foul in the fourth.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks routed the Denver Nuggets 146-118, Memphis Grizzlies beat Portland Trail Blazers 123-98, Orlando Magic defeated Charlotte Hornets 95-84, Indiana Pacers edged New Orleans Pelicans 114-110, Detroit Pistons nipped Toronto Raptors 102-100, Dallas Mavericks beat Atlanta Hawks 129-119, and the Boston Celtics dumped the Los Angeles Clippers 126-94. / AP