Netters take spotlight as Cesafi v’ball tourney fires off

EXPLOSIVE action is expected to unfold on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate volleyball tournament kicks off at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) gym in Lahug, Cebu City.

The opening will feature six matches — three in the women’s division and three in the men’s division — marking the start of a season that will span over three months

of competition.

On the first day of action, three matches will be held in the women’s division and another three in the

men’s division.

In the women’s division, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Lady Webmasters will test their skills against the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) Lady Stallions in the opening match set for 9 a.m.

That match will be followed by a showdown between the host team USP-F Lady Panthers and the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U Lady Wildcats.

Capping off the women’s games will be a highly anticipated clash between the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars and the reigning V-League Visayas champions, the University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu Fighting Maroons.

In the men’s division, the defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who are also the current V-League Visayas titleholders, will take center court in a blockbuster matchup against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

Earlier in the day, the UCLM Webmasters will face the USPF Panthers, while the Cebu Doctors’ University will take on the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

There will also be a single boys’ division match, featuring UCLM and USJ-R.

This season’s matches will be held alternately at the USP-F Lahug campus and the USC downtown campus gymnasiums. / JBM