New Agri-Research facility to rise in Tuburan

A NEW research facility focused on boosting agricultural productivity, sustainability, and food security will soon rise in Tuburan, northwestern Cebu, to provide technical and financial support for research and development.

The Municipality of Tuburan recently donated 2,000 square meters of land to the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Agricultural Research (DA-BAR) to pave the way for the research facility.

Tuburan Mayor Democrito “Aljun” Diamante and DA-BAR Director Junel Soriano signed a deed of donation on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, formalizing the transfer of a 2,000 square meter lot in Barangay San Juan for the research facility.

The allocated lot is from the one hectare lot donated by Victor Yuvallos to the local government unit.

BAR, an attached agency of the DA, currently has no standalone satellite office outside its main office in Luzon.

BAR has expressed the need for a dedicated site to conduct research projects focused on improving farming techniques and local agricultural practices.

“Currently, we do not have any satellite offices in the country. Based on our plan, as approved by management, we will be establishing five offices: one here in the Visayas, two in Mindanao, and one in Luzon. The sixth office will be in the central office,” said Soriano in Tagalog.

He said the establishment of the facility would pave the way for more localized support in research, training, and resource management for local farmers.

Soriano said DA-BAR chose Tuburan as its satellite office in the Visayas due to its potential.

The DA-BAR satellite office will serve as a hub for advanced agricultural research and support, bringing cutting-edge technologies and innovations closer to farmers and agricultural communities in the region.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the delivery of agricultural services, provide valuable research data, and improve productivity for local farmers in Cebu and nearby provinces. / CDF