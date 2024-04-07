New anti-popstar IIICCCYYY drops debut single ‘Habit’

CEBU gains a fresh pop solo act with IIICCCYYY. More widely known as the frontwoman of Sepia Times, Icy marks the beginning of her exciting new solo indie pop venture with “Habit,” introducing her own unique identity and sound.

“Habit” perfectly encapsulates feelings of infatuation and strong romantic feelings.

“It was my first time writing this type of love song. I just wanted to freely and candidly express how I personally feel and show love for someone. My love gets a bit unrestrained at times, but it’s real and it’s true,” said IIICCCYYY.

Produced by Nikko Tan alongside Francis Gatmaitan (Franciskoe), the bubblegum-pop track features an amalgamation of sweet synths, strong bass and distorted noise flourishes accompanying the artist’s signature ice-cold vocals — a testament to the singer-songwriter’s versatility and pop-writing sensibilities.

Above all, the solo pop project serves as a journey of self-discovery for IIICCCYYY. “It’s given me happiness like no other. Consider this the start of something brand new — an opportunity to show a different, but still authentic side to me,” she expressed in a social media post.

Stream “Habit” by IIICCCYYY, out now on all major streaming platforms. / PR