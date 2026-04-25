New app designed to help Cebu's commuters

Meet the mind behind RUTA, the upcoming app designed to help commuters navigate the labyrinth of Cebu City’s streets.

Adrian Alquizar, a full-stack developer and fourth-year BSIT student at the Asian College of Technology (ACT), knows the struggle of the “urban grid” all too well. In fact, he decided to build the app in just two days after nearly losing his way on his daily commute to school.

This passion project is an AI-powered transportation guide that aims to take the guesswork out of commuting. Instead of relying on “asking the driver” or trial and error, the app provides a precise, step-by-step guide from Point A to Point B. It doesn’t just stop at directions; it computes exact fares and analyzes real-time traffic to recommend the most efficient routes.

“I came up with this idea because I am commuting for school and I thought about making a navigating app that would tell me exactly what jeepney code to ride,” Alquizar shared during a conversation with SunStar Cebu on April 17, 2026.

With graduation nearing, Alquizar is also looking toward his professional future. He noted that integrating AI into RUTA gives him a competitive edge in the job market, proving his ability to handle complex, modern systems. His development process was a sprint: on the first day, he mapped out the system architecture; by the second, he had a functional website and waitlist. Currently, he is refining the core services and the AI’s decision-making layers.

However, the road hasn’t been without its bumps.

“My main challenge right now is the data set for jeepney routes because there isn’t much official digital information available,” Alquizar explained. To solve this, he is manually gathering and polishing coordinates to ensure the AI system is accurate.

Alquizar expects to finish the project within the month, as he focuses on verifying this data. Though he is currently operating as a “one-man team,” the project’s sudden traction has brought some pressure. To keep up with the demand, he plans to onboard fellow developer friends to help scale the vision.

To manage the high costs of AI integration, RUTA will initially offer new users three free credits. Beyond that, the app will transition to a subscription model: P99 per month for students and P169 for individuals. These subscriptions will grant users 10 credits daily. Adrian explained that using an API (Application Programming Interface) is the most sustainable path for a student developer, as building private AI infrastructure is a massive financial undertaking and costs increase significantly with usage volume hence, the limitations of credits.

But Alquizar has a bigger vision for the community. He plans to propose RUTA to the Cebu City Government. If adopted, the City would become his primary client, allowing the app to be free for the public — specifically benefiting tourists, students and those from the provinces who are still finding their footing in the city.

Alquizar’s technical portfolio is already deep; he has experience building enterprise systems, developing AI agents and serves as the lead for Webface Cebu, a group promoting blockchain education. He also founded the Hackathon Winner Project: Stock Finance, managing the financial aspects of the project as a solo developer.

In a city where the urban grid can often feel like a puzzle, Alquizar is proof that the best solutions often come from personal necessity. By turning a moment of confusion on his way to class into a sophisticated AI tool, he isn’t just building a resume — he’s building a bridge for thousands of Cebuanos trying to find their way home.