New ‘ATM-like’ senior IDs issued

OVER 35,000 senior citizens in Lapu-Lapu City will soon receive new, “long-lasting” identification cards (ID) with improved material and security features.

During the launching of the new ID on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, Junard Abalos, City Social Welfare Development head, told reporters that the new IDs will be made of PVC-type material similar to an automated teller machine

(ATM) card.

“It is durable with improved features, unlike the ID before that fades after a couple of months,” said Abalos in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Abalos said the new Quick Response (QR) code printed on the ID will be one of the security measures that will prevent its duplication.

The QR code will immediately lead to the profile of the senior citizen and will validate the member’s authenticity once the code is cross-matched to the

City’s database.

City Hall aims to give all 34,700 senior citizens in Lapu-Lapu City their new IDs before the end of 2024.

Office of the Senior Citizens Affair (Osca) focal person Ma. Jonah Nuñez said a total of 450 IDs have been printed, so far, for distribution to senior citizen association officers in the 30 mainland and island barangays of the city.

Initially, the presidents of each barangay association will be given the new IDs, while the rest of the registered senior citizens and board of trustees will have theirs after the launching.

“Printing of the IDs for the mainland barangays is ongoing so we can distribute them this coming December,” said Nuñez in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Senior citizens who wish to personally apply for the new ID can visit the Osca office, she added. /DPC